Thousands of protesters in U.S. cities piled pressure on Federal lawmakers on Saturday to counter a wave of voting rights restrictions in Republican-led states.
The protesters rallied in Washington and other U.S. cities to demand protections for voting rights.
The protests came on the eve of the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 March on Washington.
Organizers of the ‘March On For Washington And Voting Rights’ stressed that the moves to curb voting access would disproportionately affect people of color.
In Washington, protesters holding ‘Black Lives Matter’ flags and signs calling for federal legislation marched from McPherson Square to the final meeting point at the National Mall, where a series of civil rights leaders delivered remarks not far from where King gave his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech 58 years ago.
“We will not stop until we protect our right to vote…”- Rev. Al Sharpton https://t.co/QnP8i17v8d #MarchOnForVotingRights#NANMOW2021#MOW2021#PassTheJohnLewisVotingRightsAct pic.twitter.com/AOo8LpIL7o
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 30, 2021
“President Biden met w/some of the civil rights leadership & we reminded him…You said the night you won that Black America had your back & that you were going to have Black America’s back…”-https://t.co/QnP8i17v8d #MarchOnForVotingRights#PassTheJohnLewisVotingRightsAct pic.twitter.com/1FXiCBaeij
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 30, 2021
More than 20,000 people participated in the march, the Rev. Al Sharpton estimated in a Twitter post. Rallies also took place in Phoenix, Miami and dozens of other cities.
Activist Carolyn Ruff, 74, said she made the trip from Chicago to Washington to push for the passage of a federal law that would restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices.
The bill, named after the late civil rights hero and longtime congressman John Lewis, was approved in the U.S. House of Representatives this week but faces poor prospects in the Senate due to rules that allow a minority to block legislation. read more
Lewis’ youngest brother urged Republican senators to put aside partisanship and pass the law, saying that fundamental rights secured in the 1960’s were at stake.
‘Just think, 58 years later we are still fighting for those same rights. Something about that just don’t sound right,’ Grant Lewis told the crowd.
‘They’ always say voting laws will curb black and minority participation but they never actually say HOW! Election were always held on a Tuesday, one day except for absentee and military ballots, just like most other countries, a Sunday in many places. Ours are now spread out over days, weeks, even months it seems with more confusing results and questions. Nearly everyone these days needs an ID to do quite a few of everyday things in life yet this remains their talking point, probably from when Democrat election board members made it hard for blacks to register! Plus all this should be moot, Presidential elections are by The Constitution controlled by the legislatures of the States, not Congress.
And the democraps reply: We don’t need no stinking constitution.
When Sharpton was asked for I.D., he replied “Bout whaaat?”
YET those same cretins in office, who say “Voter ID is RRRAAAAAAAACCCCCCCCIIIIIIIIISSSSSSSSSSSTTTTTTTTTTT”, are also saying “YOU MUST GET A VACCINE PASSPORT to live your life..”
‘Just think, 58 years later we are still fighting for those same rights. Something about that just don’t sound right,’ Grant Lewis told the crowd. News to me. These people have absolutely no idea what they are protesting. They jump to conclusions and make assumptions, based upon Liberal propaganda and Media sensationalism, that something is being taken away from them when all that is being done is to ensure that everyone does, in fact, have access to free and fair voting rights. The only thing that is trying to be taken away is the elements of fraud that tainted the 2020 Presidential election. The shenanigans instituted by the Dems was done in such a way as to make it look like they were making it easier for everyone to vote, especially minorities, when all they were doing was sabotaging the entire process.
: where a series of civil rights leaders delivered remarks not far from where King gave his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech 58 years ago.” And said civil rights leaders, along with domestic terrorist groups, are turning it into “We’ve Created A Nightmare”.
“Sharpton To Biden, ‘They’re Stabbing Us In The Back’. We should be so lucky.
First time i heard him say that i was like “PITY ITS NOT they are doing it literally, and only proverbially”!
“to counter a wave of voting rights restrictions”? What restrictions are those? So honesty and integrity in elections causes voting rights restrictions? Oh, how I love the racists, like Al Sharpton who states that evil is the truth and the truth is evil.
That’s EXACTLY what I was about to post!
WHAT “voting rights restrictions”?
WHO is (supposedly) being RESTRICTED from voting (who can LEGALLY vote)?
HOW are they (supposedly) being RESTRICTED from voting?
If we had a REAL Media, THEY would be asking those questions, and DEMANDING answers!
They are restricting dead people from voting, oh the shame!!!!
TO THE LEFT, trying to stop fraud IS “putting restrictions on voting”. JUST look at how much hell they raised, when one state was told “GET RID OF THE NAMES OF THE DEAD OFF the voter rolls”! Claiming “That is restricting the dead’s right to vote”!
I kid you not. THEY LITERALLY SAID the deads right to vote!
Seems to me that the only rights they want to protect are those making voter fraud more easy.
SHARPTON IS A RACIST DEMON TO THE CORE.
the only reason race is an issue is because blacks keep it there.
This is proof positive that the majority of Blacks and Democrats in general are not very bright.
These Fools actually approve of their corrupt, demented, puppet president Biden and think that the traitorous Democrat Party is looking out for them.
The demonic, racist Rev. Al Sharpton and the “Black Lives Matter” Con, Lie, Deception show’s how easy these foolish sheeple can be led around by their nose.
Like sheep being led to slaughter.
Since for years, the DEMS Have been the ones KEEPING THE BLACKS DOWN, were the ones OPPOSED to the civil rights act, FOUNDED THE KKK, and the like, YET BLACKS HAVE en-mass, VOTED FOR THE DEMS< yea it does seem all too many of them are just TOO STUPID, to LET have the right to vote..
“Thousands of protesters in U.S. cities piled pressure on Federal lawmakers on Saturday to counter a wave of voting rights restrictions in Republican-led states.”
***?? Whoever wrote that opening line to the article is either a shill for the Left or a clueless lamebrain who doesn’t understand what he’s saying! A “wave of voting rights restrictions??” The line parrots the Democrat claims about the laws designed to put a damper on the possibilities for election fraud. Repeated polls have shown that it’s only the Dems, with a vested interest in voter fraud, who want to challenge those voting laws; laws that in NO way restrict LEGAL voters’ rights! Illegal voters have no rights.
License or some ID please for that bottle of MD20-20 or those 45’s you are holding, otherwise you have to steal them (as I cannot sell it to you).
BUT its not ‘racist’, to demand they have Vaccine passports, or get fired. OR get vaccine shots, or lose their ability to go shopping etc..
The vast majority of black folks think that you should have to show an ID to vote.
Hmm, seems there is an obvious contradiction here in that it seems many thousands of black people have their photo ID & the means / resources to travel from far & wide in order to complain that black people cannot be expected to have ID or the means / resources to go vote like non-black people do.
Politicians & the activists should be required to identify & locate any black or other race people who “claim” they are US citizens but have no way to prove it or they can’t get an authenticated photo ID or that they are certified as physically unable to go vote & are being denied a mail in ballot that they have requested.
The other presumed 99.99% of eligible citizens have no justifiable excuse not to get their butts to a voting location in the time periods allotted to do so.