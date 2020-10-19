New Yorkers who lost family members to COVID while they were in nursing homes demanded an apology from Gov. Cuomo on Sunday.
Gathering outside a health center in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, the protesters set up a coffin and adorned it with flyers of Cuomo’s new book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic.”
“We would forgive! But we need an apology, a sincere apology!” exclaimed Peter Arbeeny, who said he lost five family members — three in nursing homes — in April.
Janice Dean, a Fox News meteorologist, called for an investigation of Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes during the peak of the pandemic, which by Saturday had claimed the lives of 25,644 New Yorkers — about 6,600 of them in nursing homes, according to the state Health Department.
“My husband’s parents who died in separate eldercare facilities were registered Democrats and the governor likes to say this is all about politics,” said Dean. “But it’s not; it’s about accountability and families.”
Asked about the protest at a Manhattan press conference, Cuomo defended his administration’s conduct.
“Everyone, I believe, did everything they could to save lives, and New Yorkers were heroic, specifically in nursing homes,” he said.
“We still have the most aggressive safety program in nursing homes in the country,” the governor added, noting state policy calls for every nursing home employee to be tested for COVID once a week, among other precautions.
Hated so very much that Janice Dean’s relatives succumbed to the virus due to Andrew Cuomo’s communists tactics. This was intentional on his part, and now he has blame shifted to the nursing homes. It would be very interesting what monetary incentives hospitals and nursing homes were given to diagnose these patients with Covid instead of what they really died from. Number One, they kept loved ones from visiting their parents in these nursing homes and hospitals to see precisely what was going one, but all in the name of keeping loved ones from seeing what was really going on, they blamed it on. . . . . Covid. No matter what has gone wrong, shutdowns of the economy, Biden from coming out of the basement, no questions being asked, and wearing masks constantly, the blame is always on . . . . Covid. One man was talking about this situation this morning. His father died of heart failure not Covid.
And one video emerged of a man hired by the nursing home beating up an elderly man. It was absolutely disgusting and the man belongs in prison for the rest of his life for hurting this poor elderly man. Andrew Cuomo has much to answer for in a Court of Law with Judges who believe and practice the Rule Of Law, and not shills for the communist party.
Biggest problem in NY is that they continue to reelect the same type of mentality that created the death sentences for his defenseless constituents. They gave hc a free pass to represent them what else could one expect.
This may seem callous but I don’t feel sorry for these people. They continue to elect these liberal democrats and you get what you vote for.
The *** Cuomo then blamed Trump for the deaths in New York. Vote these people out!!!!!
Better yet, string Cuomo up like they did to Mussolini!
While an apology would be a good FIRST STEP, I’d be filing a lawsuit over the Governor’s MANDATE to introduce infected individuals into nursing homes.
It seems (to me) that plain COMMON SENSE says you SHOULD NOT be bringing SICK/contagious people into an environment of HIGH RISK (but not currently infected) people are (again, that’s a Nursing Home).
Governor Cuomo has (on numerous occasions) mentioned that New York never ran out of Hospital beds, so it begs the question: WHY were COVID-19 patients moved to Nursing Homes (when they SHOULD have been in Hospital) – especially if there were beds available?
THAT is what Governor Cuomo needs to answer (and be held accountable for)!
“…..New Yorkers were heroic, specifically in nursing homes….”
This is Democrat deflection. The coded message is “How dare you besmirch health care workers in nursing homes!”
There are two reasons that there will be no REAL apology from Cuomo. He may spew utterances along the lines of, “I’m sorry those people died” or “I’m sorry for your loss” but his ego, the great hubris that consumes him, will never allow him to admit or accept any blame!
Secondly, in a court of law, criminal and/or civil, an apology is seen as an admission of guilt, no way are his lawyers gong to allow that to happen.
This is what you get when you elect secular Socialist men gods who reject the American brotherhood in Christ for a foreign idea’d Comradeship in Anti-Christ secularism that values each individual human life only to the degree it can be used or sacrificed to promote collective secularism, where promoting and securing life of the party becomes more important than the life of each individual. Individual lives are negotiable for sacrifice if it promotes the social collective to grab more power or when threatened, hold on to the power they have already acquired. When one of their fearless leaders, swimming in open empty hospital beds built by Trump, or sent in the form of hospital ships, are left empty for fear of allowing a political opponent to claim credit, while infected nursing home victims are returned to the Nursing homes to place others in jeopardy of their lives is every bit as bad as sending political undesirables to National Socialist death camps or Soviet Communist gulags. This is the brave new world offered by the cowards of Communist control, whose Marxist teachings are to view human beings only as pawns on the chessboard of politics designed to be sacrificed as useful idiots so their Queens won’t be captured and nor their Kings, often socially redesigned as Queens, won’t get checkmated and removed off the board. I doubt Cuomo has the guts to run again lest he be removed from the board himself.
Apology? Seriously? They should DEMAND his head in a basket! He is solely responsible for their deaths.