ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday denied St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s request to be allowed to prosecute a St. Louis couple who waved guns at racial injustice demonstrators last summer.
The court did not explain its reasons for denying Gardner’s appeal, KSDK-TV reported.
The ruling means former U.S. U.S. Attorney Richard Callahan, who was appointed special prosecutor, will oversee the case.
The McCloskeys were charged with unlawful use of a weapon and evidence tampering after they pointed guns at the protesters who were walking by the couple’s mansion during a racial injustice protest in June.
The couple has pleaded not guilty.
Gardner was removed as prosecutor after their attorney successfully argued that she used the case for political gain by citing it in campaign fundraising emails.
Gardner appealed that decision to the Missouri Eastern District Appeals court, which denied her motion, and then appealed to the state Supreme Court.
The McCloskeys gained national praise from conservatives after they were arrested. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon them if they are convicted.
This has changed from a prosecution to a persecution.
Enough already against someone protecting themselves and their property
THE GOVERNOR should just grow a set, and PARDON THEM NOW..
Better for the McCloskys if they are exonerated in court. Which they most likely will be.
I disagree. It would be better if they are found not guilty at a trial. I do understand where you are coming from however.
My feeling is that it has been persecution all along. Feeling threatened and shooting without warning and you will need to justify it. Give proper warning and get charged? BS! Living in a Constitution optional state, no excuse.
These brave people should be given a medal, not prosecuted. They were lawfully defending their property from a pack of criminal looters. This case should be tossed out of court.
What a disgrace. People that defend their property are treated as criminals. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, plain and simple is a racist.
From all i’ve seen, practically ALL BLACKS in positions of power are like this.. There is maybe a Handful, that have NOT USED IT as a personal weapon to PUNISH WHITE FOLK…
It is impossible for Gardner to be a racist. She be Black and everybody knows that Blacks are not racist.
They were Protecting themselves and their property from Rioters not peaceful protest.
Gardner should be disbarred and sent to Iran……..William
The only thing I see wrong is Mrs. McCloskey is not adequately armed. Maybe not wrong, but I would recommend something a bit more of a “man stopper”.