President Biden said that Georgia needs to “smarten up” to avoid businesses leaving the state over its new voting legislation.
“It is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws that are just antithetical to who we are,” the president told reporters Tuesday.
He said he supports however businesses decide to protest the law. “I think it’s a very tough decision for a corporation to make or group to make, I respect them when they make that judgment, I support whatever judgment they make. The best way to deal with this is for Georgia and other states to smarten up. Stop it, stop it,” he said.
– Read more at Fox News
Last week Biden said the following: “I think today’s professional athletes are acting incredibly responsibly. I would strongly support them doing that,” Biden told ESPN last week. “People look to them. They’re leaders. The very people who are victimized the most are the leaders in these various sports.”
And just last week even the liberal Washington Post called Biden out for lying about Georgia’s new election law giving him ‘Four Pinocchios’ but he continues to call it a “Jim Crow” law a week later.
