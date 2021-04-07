In the latest out-of-control, left-spun narrative, Georgia’s new voting law is “racist” and will disproportionately affect minority groups across the state.
But, while team-left might, numbers don’t lie.
A new poll from the Associated Press reveals that a whopping 72 percent of Americans support such voter ID requirements in order to ensure fair and honest elections.
The poll, which was conducted among 1,166 Americans between March 26 and 29, found that 91 percent of republicans, 72 percent of independents and even a majority of democrats 56 percent support requiring a valid ID to vote.
The poll also found that 60 percent of participants agree that adult citizens should automatically be registered to vote when they obtain a driver’s license or other state-issued ID, with 76 percent of democrats and 47 percent of republicans saying they at least somewhat support the measure, according to the Epoch Times.
Georgia voting law: Read full text
The post Overwhelming Percent of Americans Support Voter ID Requirements appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
So when did a majority opinion stop a rabid minority vote socialist, disguised as an American Democrat, from even stealing an American election? National Socialsts in Germany in the 1930s never exceeded a party membership of 17% of the population, but they did finally control 100% of the media, that resulted in conquering most of Europe with 60 million deaths in WWII, until freedom loving AAmericans intervened to put things right, that by the looks of their COVID lockdowns and flailing economies has them reverting to the death wishes of their socialist pasts. Does Joe really believe that Americans of color are too stupid to get a proper ID, or perhaps he hopes that they are dishonest enough, and dependent enough ,that they can be duped and deceived so more elections can be stolen for his party? Probably both are true.
Yep, we Conservatives who want votes to legally count, we Conservatives who want law and order and we Conservatives who want equality for all under the law, we Conservatives are “racist”.
“72 percent of Americans support such voter ID requirements in order to ensure fair and honest elections.”
But as we all see the Democrat Party doesn’t care what we the citizens want.
How would Democrats win any elections without Dead voters, manufactured voters, illegal immigrant voters??
The dishonorable Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Hate, Total Control, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
What does it say about someone who supports this disgraceful traitorous Democrat Party??