For the third quarter in a row, the Pennsylvania State Police are reporting a new record in the point-of-sale background checks required before most gun sales, meaning that record interest in firearms sparked by the civil unrest after the George Floyd killing and a contentious election last year has just kept soaring into 2021.
In the first quarter of 2021, the Pennsylvania Instant Check System completed 427,450 background checks. That’s up 40.2 percent from January through March 2020. State Police said previous records for PICS activity were 420,581 background checks, set from October through December of 2020; and 406,151 checks from July through September last year.
Background checks don’t equate exactly to sales; some would-be buyers are barred from buying.
But more importantly, rules exempting private sales of long guns (including rifles, shotguns and semi-automatic military style rifles) are exempt from the requirement. Some national studies suggest more than 20 percent of all legal firearms sales occur outside the background check system.
But they are considered a good barometer of the market, and that means, for now, things are running hot.
The main cause for that may be the results of last year’s election, several dealers reached by PennLive said Tuesday.
“No doubt it’s our new president. He’s the best gun salesman out there,” said John Lehman, explaining that with President Joe Biden – who supports several popular gun control measures – in the White House and the Democratic Party holding thin majorities in both houses of the Congress, many people see gun rights under attack.
“They’ve already made it public,” Lehman said, referring to two bills passed in early March in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Joel Koehler, operator of Eagle Arms in Breinigsville, Lehigh County, agreed that gun politics is a driving force.
“Of course people are concerned. They want their Second Amendment rights not trampled,” Koehler said. “I’ve been in the business 45 years. I’ve seen this happen under every Democratic Administration from Clinton. Obama. They’re our best salesmen.”
With the Democratic Party holding the White House and thin majorities in both the houses of Congress, the chance of tighter gun restrictions being imposed at the federal level is perceived by many gun owners’ rights groups to be greater than it’s been in a more than a decade.
In separate votes that fell largely along party lines, the bills passed by the U.S. House last month would require background checks for all gun buyers, and extend the time the F.B.I. has to vet those flagged by the national instant check system.
The background check measure would extend the required point-of-sale checks to people buying firearms at gun shows, and to people guns. Those categories of sales were never included in the check system, which must come back clean before the buyers can take possession of the weapon.
The second bill would extend the three days given the F.B.I. has to complete a check by an additional week, to 10 days.
Despite being popular with voters, the measures face uncertain futures in the Senate, where Republicans have more enough votes to block the bills unless Democrats decide to roll back the chamber’s filibuster rule, which permits opponents of any measure to keep debate open unless at least 60 senators vote to end discussion and move to a final vote.
Lehman said his customers aren’t waiting to find out. Some of that may speak to the broader cultural wars at play in American society, he thinks.
“I have no doubt it’s politically driven. People are afraid of their rights being taken away, so they’re going to exercise ‘em while they got ‘em. It’s a major conversation with everybody at the gun shows,” said Lehman, 72, whose J&S Arms dealership is based in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County.
“Everywhere you look somebody’s restricting something…. It’s just everything from anti-police to anti-gun to anti-anything.”
___
(c)2021 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)
Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
#1. Every dictatorship takeover starts with gun confiscation and laws that prohibit gun ownership.
The Democrat Party is afraid of “We the People.
Why else would the Democrat Party put up razor wire fences and have 25,000 armed soldiers in the Capitol to protect them from the citizens?
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
Scruffy its already too late, look what we have in the big office, the guy holding that office is not right in the head he has alzheimers at the very least. These satan worshipping DEMONcrats are on a full rip to go not only after our right to keep and bear arms but all of our other rights as well. At one point that nasty pislousi even said that the Bill Of Rights was just a list of suggestions till it comes to the 25th then its an absolute. Yeah these demons that are in office have only one thing in mind for this country and that is to subjugate the people, hence the mandate to wear a mask everywhere including in your own home.
Things are going to get a whole lot worse in a very short time.
Have a good week.
The gun and the Bible are the first two things banned by dictators.
If all Democrats disarmed themselves, the United States would be free of 99% of gun violence. Secondly, I think all of the Democrat politicians should not be allowed to have any security, with guns!!!!!!
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders and 55% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~5,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 96% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
I don’t think that these people who are doing these killings have any political ties. They only value themselves. 🙁
Back when they taught history in school, I remember during the holocaust study, one teary eyed girl seeing the photos of human skeletons and bodies sprawled in the gas chamber asked: “But why didn’t the Jews, knowing they had nothing to lose . . resist and fight back?” Back when we had American teachers and not liberal indoctrinators, our teacher responded with: “Because Hitler and the Germans confiscated all private weapons and the Jews had nothing to resist with.” The democrats know what they are doing. Crime is not the issue .. .unless the left considers freedoms and rights and individuality as crimes.
Nasty pislousi said about a week or so ago that gun owners were and are enemies of the state and must be punished for some weird reason. Who knows how or what these satan worshipping DEMONcrats think the only thing they want to do is rule the country like kings or queens or dictators of some sort.
The democRATS are Communists and want to rule like a dictatorship… the only way that will happen is if they take away Our guns. I am NRA there are Millions of gun owners who will say NO WAY Are You taking my Guns… this if pressured Will cause an all out REVOLUTION till there are No More Communist democRATS. We did it in 1776 We can and will do it again. Rest assured the MILITARY will side with the People and the Oath they took To protect and Serve and Honor the US CONSTITUTION. Don’t Tread on ME ! LOCK AND LOAD Join the NRA… Protect our rights!
The Democrats will try and pass gun control laws that do nothing to stop gun violence just to appease their ignorant base. If they pass a law that makes current gun owners criminals, we will not comply. They know they can never get rid of the 2nd Amendment so they will try and restrict certain weapons, magazines and ammo.
You are correct that they will never be able to abolish the 2nd Amendment but they certainly will try and do everything they think they can get away with in the process. Sadly, there are way to many leftist and spineless Federal judges that will assist in their efforts. That said, I believe there are 10s of millions of lawful gun owners that will refuse any attempt to confiscate guns and that any attempt to take guns by force will result in a bloodbath.
These articles always throw in a sentence that the measure is popular with voters. What world are they living in?
They keep saying that the new proposal would prevent people from buying guns at a gun show without a background check. Obviously they have never tried to purchase a gun at a gun show.
Gun sales also went up considerably during the Obama years. Now they are going up under Biden. All both Presidents had to do was to publicly declare war on firearms and that sparked record sales. I wonder if they thought of going to the firearm manufactures to ask for a little kickback?