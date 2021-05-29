At ease, Joe.
President Joe Biden raised eyebrows — and a few alarms — Friday when he lavishly complimented a little girl on her appearance during remarks at a Virginia military base.
“I love those barrettes in your hair, man,” Biden said. “I tell you what, look at her, she looks like she’s 19 years old, sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”
The girl in question, who appeared to be elementary school age, had joined her parents and two older brothers on the podium while her mother introduced the president at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.
– Read more at the NY Post
Joe Biden looks at a little girl in the audience, the daughter of a veteran, and says "I love those barrettes in your hair. Man I’ll tell you what, look at her she looks like she's 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed." pic.twitter.com/DbH8ihG2Mj
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 28, 2021
Here is a film clip from the campaign after Biden’s history came up for discussion.
Where are the Feminazis ??? Where’s the Liberal Media ???
Can you now understand why Joe’s current wife and first lady refused his marriage proposals 5 times before succumbing to the temptations of fame and financials he offered? Any guy who looks up a young girl’s skirt to check out her legs, then openly speaks of what he is privately really thinking is a prime candidate for a chemical castration, similar to the one they have already provided on his obvioulsy undercircimcised brain. Only in America can a sociopathic pervert rise to the highest office in the land on pure unadulterated B.S. and acting ability to fool all THE PEOPLE much if not all of the time. God only knows what discrediting mumblings Jill has to listen to in Bed while Joe Dreams, Sleeps and babbles on and on about pre-pubescent girls, and underaged interns. Just how does a red blooded American woman make love to that?
Only in America can a sociopathic pervert rise to the highest office in the land on pure unadulterated B.S.
But enough about Bill Clinton…
Satans pedophiles are many in high places
Good old Joe the so called “moderate” from Scranton is sick in the head. Joe, holding young girls shoulders in the past and sticking his face in their hair, sniffing it. Isn’t it funny, that the communists in the press, who are so much for “women’s rights”, say nothing? Joe is disgusting.
“Young girl, get out of my mind”—Gary Puckett
How chummy were Biden and Jeffrey Epstein?
Joe probably had a luxury jet from China take him to and from the island.
Hunter too.
crusty—actually if he is in china–he does not need to go to jeffrey’s island-the chinese would set him up all the ****
he could ever want-of any age-trained to service men-and in hunter’s case -children-
and you go home with a billion and a half dollar bonus-it’s nice to be corrupt-
About as chummy as Clinton was to Epstein. Wonder if we could throw Chucky Shumer in with that bunch.
If this had been the only time in his life that he’d crossed the line, you might think that it was due to his obvious declining mental capacity to put coherent statements together. But this is his reputation. A pattern shows reputation, a reputation shows character. This is what’s in his heart.
Matthew 12:34 O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.
Demented old grandpa has no filters. THIS is the critter that Democrats chose to be their nominee, all the while knowing his proclivities.
If you watched the clip from 2015, he was whispering in the girl’s ear, then attempted to kiss her on the side of the head. She visibly pulled back from him as he did so.
You can only imagine how loud and long the left would scream for prosecution and impeachment if it had been President Trump who had done that. Their hypocrisy is sickening.
Parents, keep your little boys and girls away from this pervert.
I’m disappointed that NOBODY FROM THE AUDIENCE called him out on the spot.
All it would take is for one person to ‘break protocol’ , yell DAMNED PERVERT‘ or similar and jeers and shouts from the rest would end it.
It is too bad that no one speaks up. They would have to expect an intervention from the Secret Service just for saying pervert and no doubt a jail sentence for any action in defense of a child. Presidents have a license to do a lot of things.
People didn’t speak up all the years before he was president either, not the other senators, not the parents, not the grandparents, no one spoke out to protect these children. There are quite a few pictures out there and the girls and women look uncomfortable in nearly all of them.
Some mama bears take the protection of their daughters very seriously. They should realize their rights are not what they once were. Best to stay as far away from Democrats as you can get. They all excuse Biden’s behavior and so they are tarred with the same ugly brush, IMO.
Sounds like this could be Bill Clinton’s third term, not Obama’s. Maybe it’s the third term for both.
Coons is a ***** for letting his daughter be “harrassed” like that by Biden. Coons says that’s just part of Joe to hug people but I doubt many women, much less a child like it. It’s always a family friend or close relative that ends up sexually abusing “your” child. Biden is a pervert. One day, some father on some stage is going to kick his ***. I’m a lifelong bachelor with no children and I cringe every time I see Biden’s inexcusable behavior.
the entire crew of lib / dem that had any thing at all to do with the fraudulent election of 2020 should be stood up live in the wood chipper machine and then turn it on to frappe-they are pond scum and biden is a low life perv/pedo-
these people must live like vampires without mirrors in their houses so they don’t have to face themselves in the mirror-
sadamn whosane, formerLy of iraq had 2 sons that used an INDUSTRIAL PAPER SHREDDER AND THEY FED THEIR VICTIMS IN FEET FIRST…
NOT A BAD IDEA…
hidin biden -giving america the screwing that he would love to give your child-
This the guy who took showers with his daughter when she was young.
COMMENTThis guy is a pervert! Look at all the Pedo Democrats defending him. Something needs to be done with this party.
Why the uproar? This has been Joe’s MO for the last 45 years he’s been in office. How could anyone not know this? If this country still had real journalists in the MSM they would have been screaming from the rooftops about him. Sadly there hasn’t been a real journalist since Walter Cronkite retired. What we have are a bunch of talking heads giving us their opinions instead of the real news. Let’s see what the left wingers do about Biden, if anything. We may get a president Harris sooner than what we expected.
Can You imagine the 24/7/365 uproar if President Trump had said those exact words?
If this sort of behavior isn’t ‘disqualifying’ for a Democrat then why all the uproar of Justice Kavanaugh’s alleged (not on video and when he was a teen)? There are two standards here and the one for the Democrats is in the gutter. Look at Biden, Cuomo, etc.
And I asked my teen what she saw when she viewed the video of Sen. Coon’s daughter and she said ‘A very uncomfortable young lady.”