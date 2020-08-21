Anyone hoping Joe Biden would doze off or stumble on his words Thursday was likely disappointed.
The 77-year-old Democratic nominee — known for gaffes, memory lapses, an inability to finish thoughts and other senior moments — read an inspiring and hope-filled speech without major incident. The words and delivery created a better-than-expected ending to the Democratic convention.
Though the speech eased concerns of those who worry about the nominee’s mental fitness, Biden occasionally seemed to wait on the teleprompter. At times his words were slightly slurred. Biden looked every bit his age and seemed to labor through portions of the delivery.
That demeanor won’t likely improve going forward, and the debates won’t be scripted.
The talk was short on policy specifics. Biden said nothing substantive about the widespread violent upheaval in the country’s urban streets, or our problems with China and Russia.
Biden suggested his presidency could finally end the scourge of institutional racism. He would enact a nationwide mask law to help control COVID-19. He spoke of making the country more generous, strong, selfless and humble. He would tackle the “accelerating challenges” of climate change.
The speech came four days after a CNN poll showed the race narrowing, with Biden leading President Donald Trump by only 4 points — a dramatic drop from earlier polling that showed the Democrat with a solid double-digit lead. Polls are seldom moved by lectures rich in policy, and Biden’s speechwriters clearly understood as much. The script led with emotion and dwelled on it.
“I know how mean and cruel and unfair life can sometimes be,” Biden said, promising he would make life easier for everyone — especially the young who feel indebted and disenfranchised.
Biden spoke to those who loved the 170,000 people in the United States who have died of coronavirus, telling them the dead have left the earth “but will never leave your heart.” With those words, he exuded compassion. He blamed Trump for botching the pandemic response, claiming the United States has suffered more than any other country — a fact he cannot support when adjusting population variances and data-collection practices. Biden said the election is about “character, decency, and science.”
The election is, he said, a decision between darkness and light.
There was a lot of patriotic talk about freedom, life, liberty, and justice for all. Platitudes are platitudes because they work, and Biden used them liberally. The speech will likely give him a needed, if temporary, bump in the polls.
Trump and his Republican allies, who begin their convention next week, must present a convention that instills hope and confidence for a rapid end to COVID-19 and a return to the economic growth of the president’s first three years –prosperity that benefits everyone.
Republicans will be wise to observe that Democrats never mentioned impeachment during the four-day convention. Trump should remind the country how Biden’s party spent critical weeks in the early stages of the outbreak staging futile impeachment hearings instead of addressing the threat. He should remind the country how Biden routinely downplayed the virus and vehemently opposed the China-to-U.S. travel ban.
Mostly, Trump should heed Biden’s words. This election is about darkness and light, not policy details, past misstatements, or past misdeeds. It is an election about the future. Trump needs to inspire, by convincing the American people their best days lie ahead with four more years of his administration. Anything less, and Biden wins the election.
The Gazette editorial board
(c)2020 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Keep Quid Pro Joe out of the white house basement!!! Choice of light (white) or dark (African Americans) ?… Sounds like racist “dog whistling” to me.
“The election is, he (Biden) said, a decision between darkness and light.}
(Dark) The Dishonorable Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Control, Lies, Hate, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
(Dark) The Democrat Party has forced the LGBTQ sexual perversions upon us all.
(Dark) The Democrat Party has encouraged, protected and supported the mass illegal immigrant invasion.
(Dark) The Democrat Party has promoted, protected and financed the Plan Parenthood unborn baby killing and harvesting and selling their body parts.
(Dark) We all say the Lies and Misrepresentations by the Democrat Party during the Judge Brett Kavanaugh Senate hearing.
The Democrats not only tried to destroy Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the Democrats tried to destroy his family as well.
(Dark) We all saw the disgraceful Democrat kangaroo court circus when they tried to overthrow our sitting President Trump, based on Lies and Opinions.
(Dark) Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her impeachment
“farce” – it hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof.”
Yes I think this election is between the Light 🙂 and the Dark. 👿
“the debates won’t be scripted”
Stop right there. There no chance of any debates happening. It’s not a thing.
Trump has already won the debates. By default. Joe has refused to appear and Trump has won. Joe will never appear in a one-on-one with Trump and everyone knows it. They might try to slip Harris in there instead, but never Joe.
Trump has already won all the debates.
Biden is the dark horse candidate of CONFUSION indeed, and the dark horse he rides in on, is disguised as an amiable American Democrat donkey of light whose fodder feeds and fools only the socially weakened of mind, body and spirit, who like Biden himself was created by a party in social dependency that has been made desperate by that very party, who now cling to any thing and any warped idea proffered as a palliative to the social pain that they themselves purposely create, which always follows in their wake.
Darkness and Death follows the Bidens and Cuomo’s, like the emotional manipulative political proffering of Dead wives, dead sons, dead daughters, dead Lewis’s, dead Floyds, Dead COVIDS and anything dead and dark that will emotionally move the American minds to confusion, and mask their true intentions to dim and dull the formerly enlightened American minds, to follow in fear a party that kills the concept of American Self-government, to enslave in dark confusion, and dependency, a nation they cannot win over in light and truth.
Joe Criminal Biden and his teleprompter. A beauty of a criminal!
Biden is the quintessential 5th horseman of the Progressive led American apocalypse, and his name is CONFUSION, and it is a confusion that follows the other secular Democrat inspired four horsemen of War (over foreign oil we should have been producing at home), Famine (When they close down your business and cannot feed your family), Pestilence (after Pelosi marches through Chinatown declaring COVID filled flights from China are safe), and death (by Nursing home malfeasance of vulnerable loved ones locked into Cuomo COVID hives of infection), brought and paid for to the American public by a party that seeks to control and CONFUSE American minds, by even now presenting themselves as children of light, all the while focusing only on the darkness of skin color as the only identifying mark of qualified anger driven and offended candidates of fake goodness, where the darkness of skin color is to goodness, like the 666 mark of the beast is to evil. They lead an armed army of rioting Armageddonites who break and burn down Christian and American symbols like a plague of incoming locusts. They paint the very streets of our nation in lies and in blood, and would CONFUSE the American mind in indoctrination to the point of senility. The only light Biden can bring to illuminate America comes from an overaged burnt out candle that has been burning at both ends to extinction, playing both light and dark ends of the political spectrum against each other that will meet and die out in the middle.
Platitudes win elections? That’s the democraps version of “truth over facts.” As usual, the liberal press, and the democraps, believe we are all too stupid to see through their lying “platitudes.”
Corrupt, criminal, dumb, senile, joe, read a horrible speech, from a slow teleprompter. I doubt he could tell you what he read, 10 minutes after he finished.
The speech writers were right about one thing. This election is a choice between “darkness and light.” Vote EVERY democrap out of office.
I found it curious, though was not surprised Joe Biden never said a word about rioting in the streets, the burning of businesses, the tyrants who cracked down on their constituents, the beating of an elderly patient in a nursing home, the deaths of the elderly, the prohibition of our attending funerals, worship, school, gatherings on the Fourth of July, movies, vacations, visiting loved one in the hospital, grocery stores were depleted of goods at the outset, the looting of businesses, playing in the park with your children, and one man was arrested for playing with his child, the shutdown of beaches, the writing down of our license plate numbers if we went to worship anyway and on and on I could tell the stories of Americans.
The Mandate he would make about wearing masks should he win the presidency. . . . . MANDATE.. . . . . That word should scare the wadding out of Americans. If they can mandate mask wearing, they can MANDATE anything. Think about that word. . . MANDATE. And because these radical communists will have power, Americans will have to comply, and if not. . . they most likely they will tie it to your Social Security, bank account, property or anything else you value in this life.
TALK ABOUT LIGHT AND DARKNESS!!! There is a stark difference between the Republicans and the Social Leftist of Marx Democrats.
My feeling exactly, if they can simply MANDATE something and it be LAW, suddenly the Presidency has the Power of a King. I signed an executive order and it is LAW, without debate or approval of congress so sayth KING BITEME. Harris has already said she will simply start signing executive orders to take away our 2nd amendment rights, if they are allowed to get away with the MASK issue stopping them will be close to impossible on anything. I also wonder if the Face Mask issue is a run up for Sharia Law, where women must cover their faces, just one of those things that pop into my head. Getting women used to having to wear some kind of face covering. Heaven forbid the Democratics win in November, for the USA that I served my country for will most likely be gone forever. Guess since I am at work I should do some work.
Biden is absolutely right that this is an election between darkness and light.
Darkness encompasses killing unborn children and calling it ‘women’s health’; riots, looting, arson; beating of people because they happen to be in the wrong place at the wrong time (think the driver or others in Portland); creating autonomous zones where anarchy reigns; allowing the exploitation of illegal immigrants by letting them flow in like water and then be left to those who would use them; putting people of other countries before our own people; taking away rights provided for through God (life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness); ignoring the Constitution and the right afforded by it; showing disrespect to those who have given their lives to protect our country and freedoms by kneeling at the anthem; removing God from the country and forcing those who believe in God to be fearful of stating that fact; the list could go on and on but you get the idea.
Light encompasses all those who oppose the ideas of darkness. Those who embrace the light recognize the value of human life, work to make this country great, and value our citizens and our country and her history.
I suspect Biden believes he is supporting ‘the light’ but he is wrong. Nice speeches don’t remove the results of decades of Democratic leadership in many cities and their subsequent downfall. Trump espouses values that encompass the light and that is why so many hate him.