About 100 people marched to the Portland police union office and along North Portland streets Thursday on the city’s 85th consecutive night of protests.

No police were visible at the Portland Police Association headquarters, now completely boarded up.

“The goal right now is to disrupt the peace,” said Erandi Jones-Vega, 17, addressing the crowd from the bed of a blue Chevy pickup leading the march as it wound through the neighborhood. “If you’re here right now you need to be loud. You need to be exhausted. Because we’re exhausted.”

Some residents stood on their porches, balconies and front yards to watch the march. They cheered, raised fits and took photos as the group passed by.

Among the chants heard on the route: “My neck. My back. We gonna take these streets back” and “No cops. No KKK no fascist USA.”

Signs included: “Reparations,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Abolish Police” and “Silence Perpetuates Violence.”

Another woman in the back of the pickup read aloud the names of Black people killed in shootings by Portland police. People in the crowd responded by saying, “Rest in Power.”

The rally followed two days of demonstrations declared riots by police. People have gathered daily in the city since late May, a movement begun to decry police violence and anti-Black racism.

To those near SW Bancroft St and S Bond Ave:

This gathering has been declared an unlawful assembly.

All persons near SW Bancroft St and S Bond Ave must disperse by traveling to the NORTH. You are ordered to disperse immediately. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 21, 2020

The union office has become a steady draw for protesters, but the scene remained peaceful Thursday as darkness fell.

On Monday night, a group of about 200 marched from Kenton Park to the union office on North Lombard Street about half a mile away. Police briefly appeared after a window there was broken, but they remained for only about 10 minutes.

Earlier this month, a small group set a fire inside the office, sparking a riot declaration. On July 18, someone broke into the office and set fire in the lobby area, also on a night police declared a riot. Several weeks earlier, demonstrators threw rocks, frozen bottles and fireworks at officers, police declared an unlawful assembly and fired tear gas and other crowd-control munitions in the neighborhood, drawing criticism.

Protest timeline: Portland police on Thursday distributed a protest timeline, detailing their depiction of demonstrations that have occurred since late May.

They also offered definitions of two terms used by police to describe demonstrations:

A Civil Disturbance is an unlawful assembly that constitutes a clear and present danger of riot, disorder, interference with traffic upon the public streets or when another immediate threat to public safety, peace or order appears.

A Riot is when six or more persons engage in tumultuous and violent conduct and thereby intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of causing public alarm, excluding persons who are engaged in passive resistance.

FBI asks for help: Also on Thursday, the FBI asked for help identifying people who they say participated in — or may have witnessed — crimes at the Multnomah County Justice Center and a downtown Portland bank branch in late May. Images of the people can be seen on posters distributed by the FBI.

The agency asked anyone who has information about the people on the posters or the incidents themselves to submit a tip online or call 1-800-225-5324 or 503-224-4181.

Wednesday night: Protesters and federal officers clashed for the first time in several weeks after crowds gathered at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in South Portland.

Protesters tagged the ICE building with graffiti and broke several windows. Federal officers came out of the building and pushed protesters into the street, where Portland police officers arrived and directed the crowd back to Caruthers Park, where it had initially gathered.

After several such rounds, officers used stun grenades and gas about midnight to break up the crowd. It was unclear which law enforcement agency deployed the gas.

Portland police said officers were hit with thrown rocks, full soda cans and a hammer during the demonstration. They cited “the risk to life safety caused by these dangerous projectiles” as their reason for declaring the riot.

Two people were arrested.

The use of tear gas drew complaints from residents, some of whom complained they were having trouble breathing as gas wafted into their open windows in nearby residential buildings.

A downtown resident previously filed a claim against the city of Portland after gas used against protesters entered her home May 31, causing severe burning in her chest, throat and nose, as well as ear pain. She asked the city to settle for $10,000 but accepted an offer of $1,000.

Earlier this week: Portland protesters on Tuesday marched to a new venue, the county seat of government, where they broke windows and lit fires — including inside the building.

Police quickly moved in and declared a riot, pushing protesters away from the Multnomah Building at Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Two people were arrested.

Authorities decried the damage.

Video footage shows a Portland police officer apparently shoving a woman and hitting her in the head with a baton at the Tuesday night protests.

On Thursday, the Independent Police Review confirmed that they were aware of the video , and were investigating the incident.

Arrest in shots fired: Portland police on Wednesday arrested Skyler Jernigan in connection with a shooting that occurred after pro-police protesters squared off with counterprotesters Saturday in downtown Portland. Jernigan, a 27-year-old Milwaukie resident and one of the pro-police protesters, was charged on Thursday with four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two each of menacing, reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits.

At least one video from the scene showed a man, who is suspected to be Jernigan, fire two rounds from the driver’s side window of a blue sedan. Additional videos captured the sound of the rounds as they rang out.

No one appeared to have been injured.

Beating video: Sunday’s protest took a violent turn, as a group of protesters beat a man bloody and unconscious in the street after he crashed a truck during a confrontation that unfolded near a downtown Portland demonstration.

Adam Haner, the man who was beaten, has been released from a hospital and is recovering. Police have identified one suspect — Marquis Love, 25 — and said they have probable cause to arrest him.

A 32-minute video that captures the clearest, most comprehensive picture of the incident to date was published Wednesday.

Haner is home and recovering from multiple injuries. Some 3,600 people had donated nearly $130,000 to an online fundraiser in his name as of Thursday afternoon.

— Shane Dixon Kavanaugh

— Jim Ryan

K. Rambo, Jayati Ramakrishnan and Eder Campuzano of The Oregonian/OregonLive contributed to this report.

