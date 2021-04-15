MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd rested its case Thursday without putting Chauvin on the stand, wrapping up after two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.
Chauvin informed the court that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.
And now our wonderful media will decide that by exercising his right to not testify, he is admitting his guilt and trying to hide something because he “won’t defend himself “
OF course they will.. HE IS WHITE< ergo, he is guilty, regardless.
I think his only hope is one holdout juror. One person with the guts to stand firm and refuse to capitulate. I don’t expect to see that.
Either way, conviction or not, Minneapolis will burn. BLM and Antifa destroy to celebrate and destroy when they lose. No difference.
How can Antifa destroy anything. Don’t you believe our illustrious democrat “leaders” that antifa is just an idea?