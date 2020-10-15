It was a story from the New York Post that caused social media giants to reveal how far they would go to protect Joe Biden 3 weeks away from the presidential election:

In case there was any doubt that Facebook and Twitter are corruptly partisan, the social-media giants censored The Post’s story Wednesday on Hunter Biden’s e-mails suggesting he took cash for access to his ­father, Joe Biden.

The bombshell exclusive was trending all Wednesday morning on social media platforms until Big Tech stepped in to run protection for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Facebook announced it would censor the story by “reducing its distribution on our platform.”

A major American newspaper published a story, apparently an entirely accurate story, about a presidential candidate. The tech monopolies that control American media feared this story might hurt that candidate, whom they favor. So three weeks before a national election, they shut the whole thing down.

They prevented the public from reading the news. They didn’t apologize for doing this. They didn’t bother to make up reasonable-sounding justifications for it. They just did it, exactly as the Chinese government does. More at Fox News.

How far will Twitter go to protect Joe? The White House Press Secretary’s account was locked after she attempted to share the NY Post story.

Nothing to see here- just the Twitter account of the White House press secretary being locked for sharing the New York Post story on Hunter Biden. Doesn’t matter which side you root for or against – this should horrify every American who believes in free speech. pic.twitter.com/zUMlCqr18Y — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 14, 2020

Let me get this straight: The NY Times can post to Twitter & Facebook its story on Trump’s taxes based on unnamed sources and documents it won’t produce. But the NY Post cannot post its story on Biden based on documents it produced. Confused? Don’t be. It’s political censorship. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) October 15, 2020

Sen. Josh Hawley on Twitter #censorship: "This looks like an in-kind campaign contribution to the Joe Biden campaign. This just stinks — it reeks. These tech companies … want to control what we read. They want to control the news. And we just can't let them." pic.twitter.com/oP8oihO6Ey — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 15, 2020

Jack Dorsey Breaks Silence on Twitter Censorship, Accepts Blame for Company's 'Not Great' Response https://t.co/zlJT2UD4AQ — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 15, 2020

More from Tucker Carlson on mass social media censorship in America:

