Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.

The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

This is an excerpt. Read more at the NY Post.

We were told repeatedly that the Burisma story was a concoction and conspiracy theory And now there's this https://t.co/GIX0QESYAj — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 14, 2020

Fox News coverage of Senate report on Burisma and the Bidens.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Biden camp hits back at Hunter Biden email report suggesting then-VP met with Burisma exec

The Biden campaign hit back Wednesday after the New York Post reported that newly uncovered emails suggested Hunter Biden introduced his father, then the vice president, to a top executive at Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in 2015 at Hunter’s request.

Read more at Fox News.