Kari Lake said Wednesday that she is seriously weighing the possibility of a Senate bid in 2024, but has refrained from making any formal announcements amid reports that she may declare in October.

Ms. Lake has been dropping hints about a potential candidacy for several months after she was not declared the winner in the Arizona gubernatorial race last year.

On Wednesday, she asserted her commitment to the people of Arizona and hinted at a potential run for the Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), while also taking a swipe at her potential opponents.

“While I appreciate the media’s speculation, I have nothing to announce at the moment,” Ms. Lake told The Epoch Times in a statement.

“I made a promise to the People of Arizona to stay in this fight, and I will do just that. I have been giving a run for the Senate serious consideration because Arizonans deserve far better representation than Ruben Gallego or Kyrsten Sinema.”

Earlier, Ms. Lake’s senior adviser, Caroline Wren, revealed that Ms. Lake, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, is “likely to make a final decision in October,” further fueling speculation about her political ambitions.

Ms. Sinema, who left the Democratic Party to become an independent in December, has yet to announce whether she will be running for another term, leaving her Senate seat’s future uncertain.

Meanwhile, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, a Republican, has already declared his candidacy for the seat, and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is expected to be the Democrat nominee.

Ms. Wren emphasized Ms. Lake’s dedication to providing a conservative alternative for Arizona voters.

“Ruben Gallego and Kyrsten Sinema are rubber stamps for Joe Biden and his radical agenda. It’s time Arizona has a true conservative fighter in the U.S. Senate,” Ms. Wren told The Hill.

“The people of Arizona want Kari Lake to stay in this fight and are calling on her to run and she’s very likely to answer that call.”

Ms. Lake has remained actively engaged in national politics following her defeat in 2022, and just this week, she is prominently featured at events in both Iowa and Michigan.

In August, Ms. Lake said she would decide whether to run for U.S. Senate by the end of this year, adding that she believes the state is ready for a leader who will “put America first.”

“I will make that decision by the end of the year, yes,” Ms. Lake said when asked.

“I’m seriously considering. We need a senator in Arizona who will put the people of Arizona first, who will put America first, who’s not a leftist who votes with Joe Biden 93 to 100 percent of the time, and I think Arizona’s ready for that,” she added.

Ms. Lake has not directly said if she wishes to be considered for vice president if President Trump wins the Republican nomination. Instead, when asked in August, she said that she’s “wishing that people wake up and realize that we are in a really perilous position right now with our country,” and that she believes there’s an opportunity to reelect President Trump, who she referred to as “the greatest president in American history.”

As a swing state, the Arizona race will play a critical role in determining the balance of power in the Senate. Ms. Sinema’s decision to move to an independent last year adds to the seat’s importance.

Katabella Roberts contributed to this report.