Yelp is issuing clear warnings when reports of restaurants displaying racist behavior pop up on the website.
The platform for crowd-sourced reviews announced last week it has a new consumer alert for that purpose.
When there’s a report of an incident involving racism, Yelp defaults to a general public attention alert to inform consumers that someone associated with the business was accused of, or was the target of, racist behavior.
The issue escalates to a “business accused of racist behavior” alert when there’s “resounding evidence of egregious, racist actions from a business owner or employee, such as using overtly racist slurs or symbols.” This alert will always link to a news article from a credible media outlet, Yelp says.
“Communities have always turned to Yelp in reaction to current events at the local level. As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we’ve seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions,” the statement read.
When there’s an unusual spike in activity on a business’s Yelp page, staff will investigate and temporarily disable content while they put an alert on the page warning users that some reviews may not be based on first-hand experiences.
Yelp reviews mentioning Black-owned businesses were up more than 617% this summer compared with last summer. Support for women-owned businesses also increased, with review mentions up 114% for the same time period.
Over the summer, Yelp rolled out a number of initiatives to help users find and support Black-owned businesses. Partnered with My Black Receipt, Yelp launched a Black-owned business attribute and joined the 15 Percent Pledge to further amplify Black-owned businesses.
While searches for Black-owned businesses surged on Yelp, so did the volume of reviews warning users of racist behavior at businesses.
Yelp’s consumer alert is a response to this so people can easily see businesses that may be associated with overtly racist actions.
“While searches for Black-owned businesses surged on Yelp, so did the volume of reviews warning users of racist behavior at businesses.”,,,,,who acted like racists themselves by identifying themselves based on color, rather than the value of their products offered, adding to the systemic racism fostered by a misguided Liberals media.
To me, YELP is an annoying addition to looking for contact info….where are the yellow pages of yesterday? If YELP willing accepts accusations without proof, or a trial, how does anyone who actually advertises with them know YELP won’t turn around and accuse them of being whatever the crime of the day is….YELP is a dangerous libel case just waiting to happen.
… except in the case of the former Army/Marine Black business owner, who honors first responders and police with visible wall postings, was targeted and had his business physically assaulted, resulting in damage he now has to pay for. Since Yelp was complicit in the FALSE targeting of this business (the owner isn’t racist, but was unfairly called “racist” simply for supporting police), is Yelp on the hook to pay for the damages, not to mention the slander and defamation of the business owner’s character? I smell a lawsuit.
Let’s all file a racism charge on SouthWest Airlines!
If the accusation is about racism, it goes both ways. If yelp wants to let people exercise their freedom of speech, then they need to allow the cry of racism of white, asian, american natives by another race as well. The problem the word racism is a fairly new development now used for witch hunting. It should be relegated to one of those words we’re not allowed to use any more
so if i go to Yelp and search for a restaurant that has refused to serve Police Officers, then I can expect to see them as having racist behavior? Works for me.
Of course, if not, then it ain’t worth ****.