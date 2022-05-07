Many entertainment and media industry abortion advocates took their vitriol to Twitter after Politico published the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft revealing that the court “has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.”
Actress Amanda Duarte deleted her entire Twitter account after strong reactions to a tweet wherein she suggested that “white supremacist lawmakers” would feel differently about abortion “if their little white daughters were raped and impregnated by black men.”
Gaming journalist Simon Gwynn presented a “thought experiment” in which he suggested that it may be morally right to go back in time and kill Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.
“Interesting real life trolley problem in America now. If you had the chance to kill Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the two oldest right wing Supreme Court judges should you do it while Biden can get his nominees to replace them confirmed,” Gwynn asked.
“It’s interesting as an abstract question but becomes a real conundrum if, say, you’re terminally ill and have little to lose yourself, but know that it could save many women’s lives in the future.”
Gwynn later removed the tweets, acknowledging that “on reflection they’re obviously pretty irresponsible.
“FYI I don’t endorse murdering anyone, but don’t think there’s anything wrong with thought experiments,” he added.
Others went so far as to downplay the trauma of miscarriages, in an attempt to bolster their own pro-abortion arguments.
Comedian Alex Falcone reasoned that nobody “actually believes fetuses are people” and those who claim to must be “lying.” His evidence? “There are almost 1,000,000 miscarriages each year in America, it happens to almost everybody. But we’re not constantly getting invited to the funerals.”
“Nobody talks about how they can’t wait to be reunited with their fetus in heaven because they don’t actually believe that,” Falcone continued.
In response to backlash from bereaved women and their defenders, Falcone doubled down, calling those who took issue with his comments “religious wackos.”
COMMENT Abortion is the leading cause of death on earth, Read this and weep: http://www.numberofabortions.com/
There have been 1,700,000,000 human babies aborted since 1980. Fetus: A living human being that can be murdered by a woman aka birthing person and her doctor with no legal ramifications.
IF THEY love abortion so much, how’s about they all go back and DEMAND THEIR MOTHERS ASK FOR a post birth abortion!
Part 1—Ladies & Gentlemen—Birthing People & Barbarians—let the tsunami of sensationalism pour forth. The stupidity virus has mutated into a monstrosity. If these people have at least one functioning brain cell, can they humor us and at least make an attempt to use it? Of course, whoever leaked the Court’s draft opinion knew this was going to happen—they wanted it—it was an intentional and premeditated act. Coincidental timing, too, right—mid-terms coming up and the Dems being in a hell of a mess.
The drama—the lies—the distorted and unfounded allegations that have no basis whatsoever—it is an avalanche of total insanity. Republicans and Conservatives are the bad guys at it again—out to bulldoze the weak and the oppressed—denying women control over their own bodies—silencing their “Constitutional rights”. If the Court overturns Roe/Wade, it will be the end of America as we know it—it will jeopardize this, that, or the other—it will threaten this—it will infringe on that
IMO its not stupidity, its PURE unadulterated DEMONICNESS!
Part 2—The thoughts expressed in this article by the originators of the thoughts is quite telling. These venomous, rabid, toxic rants that are blurted out simply from an emotional trigger with no forethought is unjustified, crass, and undignified. The lack of scientific knowledge—the lack of moral clarity—the lack of sheer common sense being put on display by pro-abortionists exposes some serious character issues.
STOP THE SENSELESS REACTIONS AND JUST THINK !!!!!
#6 of the 10 Commandments of God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
Proverbs 6:16-19
16 There are six things the LORD hates,
seven that are detestable to him:
17 haughty eyes,
a lying tongue,
hands that shed innocent blood,
18 a heart that devises wicked schemes,
feet that are quick to rush into evil,
19 a false witness who pours out lies
and a person who stirs up conflict in the community.
These are the very things that this demonic Democrat Party and its supporters do, approve of, encourage others to do and teach our very young children to do.
Commandment VI is “Thou shall not murder”.
Nothing wrong with the killing of those who so richly deserve it like those who wish to do harm to your family as one example.
You are, as usual, absolutely correct on everything else.
nhpollack: “Commandment VI is “Thou shall not murder”……
NIV version says “Thou shall not murder”
King James version says ” thou shalt not kill” either way the meaning is the same.
“Nothing wrong with the killing of those who so richly deserve it”
Luke 6:37-38
“Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven. 38 Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap. For with the measure you use, it will be measured to you.”
I am not qualified to judge if one deserves death. Sometimes I think that I am,,,, but I am not.
I know that the left leaning progressive liberals are entirely about emotion and completely devoid of anything remotely related to common sense. However, if they stopped to catch a breath they might get that the SCOTUS is simply abdicating responsibility for deciding abortion rights to the states; they are not abolishing abortion at all. The folks the left need to target are their state legislators.
Don’t you just love it when the nutty left gets it’s panties in a wad?
They mean everything they say, but being passive-aggressive bullies and cowards, they haven’t the courage of their malice.
They better pray to their Satanic god that they DON’T get what they believe they want.
“An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life.”
–Robert A. Heinlein
The abortion lovers are not fantasizing, that is who they are, that is how deranged they really are!