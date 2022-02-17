The Canadian House of Commons erupted in shouts of condemnation Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replied to a Jewish member of Parliament by accusing members of the opposing Conservative Party of “standing with people who wave swastikas.”

Trudeau, a member of the Liberal Party, made his comment in response to being grilled by Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman during a tense, emotional Question Period, which occurs every sitting day in the Canadian House of Commons when members of Parliament ask questions of government ministers, including the prime minister.

SHOCK VIDEO: PM @JustinTrudeau answers a question from Conservative MP @MelissaLantsman, a Jewish woman and descendent of Holocaust survivors by saying Conservatives stand with swastikas.

This is beneath Trudeau and his office and he should apologize. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/cxHNEaJKGJ — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 16, 2022

MP Dane Lloyd later rose to rebuke Trudeau for his comment, saying, “Mr. Speaker, I’ve never seen such shameful and dishonorable remarks coming from this prime minister.”

This is the most shameful thing I've ever seen. Trudeau just accused @MelissaLantsman of standing with a Swastika. Members of the Conservative Caucus have family who died in the holocaust. I demanded Trudeau apologize three times and he refused. Shame on him. pic.twitter.com/5TQCRQreX5 — Dane Lloyd (@DaneLIoydMP) February 16, 2022

SHOCK VIDEO: Conservative MP @MelissaLantsman, a Jewish woman and descendent of Holocaust survivors asks @JustinTrudeau for an apology for claiming she stands with swastikas. Trudeau had left the House of Commons when the apology was asked for. Trudeau must apologize. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/L67MoFvwAP — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) February 16, 2022

