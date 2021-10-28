Hazard Independent Superintendent Sondra Combs on Wednesday confirmed that she was investigating social media photos of homecoming activities at Hazard High School that showed a scantily clad male teenager giving lap dances to staff, including the principal, who is also Hazard’s mayor.
“The incident is under investigation and as you know any thing under investigation I really can’t talk about,” Combs told the Herald-Leader. She would not describe the photos.
“Once the investigation is complete, appropriate action will be taken, ” Combs said.
Donald “Happy” Mobelini, principal of Hazard High School and also the mayor of Hazard, who was in the photos, did not immediately return a phone call or email asking for comment.
A schedule of homecoming activities for Tuesday on the Hazard High School Facebook page listed a “man pageant.”
Photos of the lap dances on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page were removed, but a photo on the page of teen girls in Hooters t-shirts and those depicting male students being paddled remained on the page Wednesday morning.
Nema Brewer, a co-founder of the public education group Ky. 120 United, was among the people criticizing the activities Wednesday on social media.
“Public education is under so much fire right now. This kind of stuff is not helpful. In fact, it’s disgusting. It appears they are sexualizing young adults,” Brewer told the Herald-Leader.
She said teachers have been harassed by Kentucky school administrators for wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter t-shirt’ but she has sensed some acceptance of the Hazard incident.
“Silence makes you complicit,” Brewer said.
Hazard Independent School Board members did not immediately comment.
“We are aware of what took place in Hazard Independent Schools and have been in contact with the superintendent, who has informed us that the incident in question is under investigation,” Toni Konz Tatman, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Education said Wednesday,
In 2008, Mobelini was investigated twice for alcohol incidents involving students.
The Herald-Leader reported that in one instance photos surfaced online of him driving students around as they smoked and drank alcohol. Mobelini came under similar criticism in 2008 after police caught students drinking on the school’s football field moments after he left them. Mobelini did not get into trouble in either case because he was unaware of the drinking, a Herald-Leader article at the time said.
Sexual harassment—transgender—Me-Too Movement—Jeffrey Epstein—Story after story of celebrity sexual seduction.
Connect the pieces of the puzzle to get the full picture and you won’t have to wonder why things are as they are.
EVERY PARENT who is not utterly sickened by this needs to have an IMMEDIATE MRI, to ensure they have not lost their brain!
lt,
All thins considered, I believe a colonoscopy would be more appropriate if you’re intending to have their brains examined.
The perversion of our children and normalization of pedophilia is going to continue until we stop it. Unfortunately, our side lacks the will to fight back against this tyranny.
This is not the same thing as teaching CRT and socialism. This is nothing more than a bunch of evil old men using kids for sexual perversion. This kind of thing has been going on since the beginning of time and will keep going on until good people stand up and put a stop to it.
This is not about writing a ‘funny’ poem. It’s not a funny incident.
It’s not about political parties It’s not limited to either one. Both get into trouble over sex quite often.
This is good vs evil. It’s a matter of the parents of these kids having the guts to put a stop to this evil.
Did you see the _itch in the video defending this practice? She was a student who indulged in it and now defends it for her own kids. Where’s the worthless sheriff of this county? Why aren’t these ugly old men in jail where they belong?
I don’t know much about Kentucky. Is it common practice there to dress your high school kids up like whores and have them give you lap dances?
Where are the parents?????
in Kentucky. Satanic. So disgusting and sad. Grownups acting like perverts. And in school, teaching the children. preparing them for Epstein’s Island? And ultimately for hell.
Let’s ask the parents if they saw this same behavior by the scout leaders, the gymnastics coach, their pastor, or a family friend or family member if they’d be ok with it. If not then it isn’t acceptable here either.
Okay, so the school board is investigating. What about County/State law enforcement investigating too? I’m pretty sure a number of these activities violated the Penal Code and are felonies. We need to see jail time and destroyed careers so people know such activities with CHILDREN Will Not Be Tolerated!