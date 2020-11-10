It appears a school district in Mississippi has decided the phrase “Jesus Loves Me” is offensive.

Alliance Defending Freedom is defending Lydia Booth, 9, who was told last month she can’t wear her face mask displaying the message “Jesus Loves Me” because it’s “too religious.” Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) explains that the Simpson County School District third-grader wanted to peacefully share her faith by wearing the face mask, but was told by the principal to remove and replace it.

Michael Ross is legal counsel with ADF, which is defending the youngster’s free-speech rights. “It just goes to show you that these public schools can’t manufacture reasons to shut down speech,” he tells OneNewsNow. “It’s so important that students have these First Amendment rights.”

The attorney explains that Lydia’s mother, Jennifer, decided to file the lawsuit last week after she repeatedly contacted school officials to no avail.

“People like Lydia are the future voters of tomorrow,” he continues. “These schools need to follow these First Amendment values that are so important to our country.”

According to ADF, two days after telling Lydia to remove and replace her mask, school administrators released a policy addressing messages on face masks, prohibiting “political, religious, sexual or inappropriate symbols, gestures or statements that may be offensive, disruptive or deemed distractive to the school environment.”

Ross points out that other students at the Jackson, Mississippi, school have been able to wear masks with team logos and even a “Black Lives Matter” message without consequence.

ADF reports that in the meantime Lydia is “self-censoring” her expression because the school has already enforced the policy and promises to do so – and could subject the third-grader to “escalating discipline, up to and including suspension.”

Image compliments of Alliance Defending Freedom.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.