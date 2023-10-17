(The Center Square) – As a record number of known, suspected terrorists have been apprehended attempting to enter the U.S. and a record number of antisemitic incidents have occurred in the U.S., the president and the director of the FBI have admitted it’s more likely than ever that a terrorist act could be committed on U.S. soil.
In an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night, when asked if the threat of terrorism in the United States has increased because of conflict in the Middle East, President Joe Biden replied, “yes.”
Biden also said he met with Department of Homeland Security and FBI officials “for the better part of an hour to discuss how we make sure that we prevent a lone wolf and/or any coordinated effort to try to do what was done in synagogues before, do what was done to Jews in the street. We’re making a major effort to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Speaking to police chiefs at the International Police Chiefs Association in San Diego on Saturday, FBI Director Christopher Wray echoed similar sentiments. He said after the attack on Israel by the Islamic terrorist group Hamas, “In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own.”
FBI Director Christopher Wray says a terrorist threat is more likely to occur on US soil.
This is after a record number of known, suspected terrorists have been apprehended at US borders, with the majority at the northern border https://t.co/gKpAhAzYzT
and as a record number… pic.twitter.com/UKpoWjLToj
— Bethany Blankley (@BethanyBlankley) October 16, 2023
Wray also expressed support for Israel, saying, “History has been witness to anti-Semitic and other forms of violent extremism for far too long. Whether that be from foreign terrorist organizations, or those inspired by them, or domestic violent extremists motivated by their own racial animus, the targeting of a community because of their faith is completely unacceptable. We remain committed to continue confronting those threats – both here in the United States and overseas.”
Wray made similar remarks while on a call with reporters on Sunday. However, he was more specific, saying there’s a possibility that members of Hamas or other terrorist groups could commit a terrorist attack on U.S. soil.
“The threat is very much ongoing and in fact, the threat picture continues to evolve,” Wray said, according to CBS News. “Here in the U.S., we cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or other foreign terrorist organizations could exploit the conflict to call on their supporters to conduct attacks on our own soil.”
He’s also maintained that the FBI was “moving quickly to mitigate” potential terrorist threats.
Their acknowledgements came after the greatest number of known and suspected terrorists were apprehended attempting to enter the U.S. in fiscal 2023. The majority were apprehended at the northern border, 432, compared to 227 at the southwest border. Combined, 659 apprehended represents the greatest number in recorded history.
However, law enforcement officials have explained to The Center Square that the 659 apprehended simply means more are coming through. It’s the ones who aren’t caught who are coming from countries that sponsor terrorism that worry them.
The KST data doesn’t include gotaways, which are believed to also include KSTs. “Gotaways” is the official U.S. Customs and Border Patrol term that refers to those who illegally enter the U.S. between ports of entry, don’t return to Mexico or Canada, and are not apprehended. They total at least nearly 1.7 million since January 2021.
With people illegally entering the U.S. from over 170 countries, former ICE Chief Tom Homan told The Center Square some of these countries they are coming from are sponsors of terrorism.
“If you don’t think a single one of the 1.7 million [gotaways] is coming from a country that sponsors terrorism, then you’re ignoring the data,” he said. “That’s what makes this a huge national security issue.”
Biden’s and Wray’s remarks also came after a record number of antisemitic incidents were reported last year against Jewish Americans, Jewish institutions, houses of worship, and Jewish students attending U.S. colleges and K-12 schools nationwide.
The southwest region saw an 87% increase in antisemitic incidents last year, with more than half of them being reported in the Houston, Texas, area.
In one breath the Biden betrayers claim that there never has been a more peaceful time in the middle east and our border is secure. In the next breath the FBI admits it’s more likely than ever that a terrorist act could be committed on U.S. soil. Will the Biden Democrat real world of self-made disaster, please stand up? It is said that men of action often ask for forgiveness instead of permission. All these Biden guys can do these days is ask forgiveness for giving the terrorist not only permission, but funding to enter the USA with the evilest of intentions, expecting insane people with insane evil agendas and ideology to play fair in safe sane outcomes, but only offering WE THE PEOPLE an “Et Tu Brutus” American back stabbing outcome. Even a slaughtering of Jewish innocence not seen since the days of King Herod and the innocent killings of babies in Bethlehem, has not shaken Biden’s obstinate insistence to flood this country not with the best and brightest in the world, but the most dangerous and desperate to feed upon not just the good will and goodness of the American people, but devour our hard earned resources and personal property and national wealth, the very thing that stands between our national safety and the same death and destruction of the places that birthed these misfits and their hatred of anything Jewish or America whose human success shames and exposes them at every turn.
AND what i wanna know, is what the hell is Wray and biden, GONNA DO ABOUT IT?
Are they going to find these traitors to our nation, and deport them?
Hell no
Are they going to arrest them?
Not bloody likely.
You don’t have to be an FBI (doesn’t deserve capital letters) director to figure this one. And all this could, might, may do this or do that is pure juvenile, sophomoric. This conjecture is beyond stupid.
Hamas and Extremists wouldn’t be able to “Commit Terrorist Attacks On US Soil” if they weren’t allowed to pour into the country unabated under Babbling Biden and the dem-rats.
It ain’t rocket science, which is precisely why they can’t comprehend it.
Just leave the borders wide open.
What could possibly go wrong with that?
A moron could see what was happening 2½ years ago on our wide-open border, yet absolutely nothing has been done about it. Now we’re supposed to brace for terrorist attacks on U.S. soil (again??).
Great job, Joe!
It was their plan all along. the democratic party is just an extension of the Chinese Communist Party.