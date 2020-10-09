ALBANY — Gov. Cuomo knocked NYPD cops Thursday for not wearing masks and blamed unrest in Brooklyn’s Orthodox Jewish community over restrictions meant to curb coronavirus cases on Mayor de Blasio’s failure to enforce past measures.
The governor condemned backlash over closures meant to stem the spread of COVID-19 cases and called on the city to do a better job — and set a better example.
“It would have been better if we’d enforced the law all along and the NYPD has to enforce the law now,” Cuomo griped during a call with reporters. “And the NYPD has to follow the law, by the way. Wear a mask, that’s the law.
“And when you don’t follow the law don’t expect people to follow when you say ‘I’m here to enforce the law.’ It’s an act of hypocrisy.” he added.
Despite voluminous complaints from the public and warnings from higher-ups, NYPD officers have continued to flout mask mandates and are frequently seen without face coverings.
Cuomo’s complaints come after another night of chaotic demonstrations in Brooklyn as hundreds of members of Borough Park’s Hasidic community took to the streets to protest the governor’s decision to close schools and limit houses of worship to a maximum of 10 people following an uptick in coronavirus cases.
No arrests were reported despite several allegations of violent behavior.
Jacob Kornbluh, a reporter for The Jewish Insider said in a series of tweets that he was “brutally assaulted” by members of the crowd during the protest.
Cuomo, who said he spoke to Kornbluh, condemned the violence.
“There is no excuse for violence, especially against a reporter,” he said. “It was disgusting behavior.”
The governor, touting his ties to the Jewish community, blamed the rising tensions on a prolonged lack of enforcement of social distancing and mask-wearing mandates at city level.
“The ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, what’s happening there is the rules were never enforced in these communities,” he said. “If we had enforced the law we wouldn’t be here. If we had enforced the law, it would not be outrageous that we are now enforcing the law.
“And if we’d enforced the law, we wouldn’t be having this problem because we wouldn’t be having this spread,” he added.
Cuomo, in an apparent dig against de Blasio, said “ineffective government” was to blame for the outbreaks and lack of enforcement.
“Ineffective government hurts everyone,” he said. “It’s a worse situation now because the rules weren’t enforced.”
Throughout the pandemic, Cuomo has complained about the city’s failure to crack down on crowds congregating outside bars and restaurants and the lack of direction from de Blaiso.
The Brooklyn cluster is one of several outbreaks across the state in recent weeks. Cuomo said the statewide infection rate on Wednesday was 1.01%, but it was significantly higher, 5.8%, in the hot spot areas, which represent 6% of the state’s population.
The governor also panned criticisms from President Trump, who claimed earlier in the day that New York was “closing down” until after the Nov. 3 election in an effort to sabotage the economy and harm him politically.
“Well, they’re trying to hurt the economy as much as possible — the Democrats — they wanted Nov. 3 because this way they figured the economy would hurt a little bit and my numbers won’t be as good,” Trump told the Fox Business Network.
Cuomo countered by saying that the closures in areas that have seen clusters of cases will only last two weeks and could be lifted well before Election Day.
“The president, once again, is disconnected from reality. He is either lying, or ignorant,” he said. “We aren’t closing down anything…The rules are in place for two weeks…two weeks is before the election.”
“The president is wrong, which happens to be the norm,” he added.
No legislation has been passed, or even written into a bill, regarding face masks, anywhere in the country. Therefore, it is NOT the “law.” Please put on a plastic mask, covering your entire head, and tied tightly , around your neck, you brainless democraps.
To secular control freak socialist man gods in the mirror like Cuomo and De Blasio, it’s either MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY, which in his case turns out to be the highway to hell. Just watch as his defunded NYPD police start wading into the Democrat inspired BLM/ANTIFA street rioters to arrest them for not wearing masks, then get put on suspension for abusing their positions of authority by following the law, while the BLM stooges get large lawsuit settlements for the abuse, with the usual monetary kickbacks to the orchestrating Democrat government party member. It the Democrat circle of life that always leads to sa piritual, now physical circle of death. They both could do New Yorker’s a favor and socially distance themselves from any future acts of governing.
You are 100% correct. guidelines are NOT Laws
The Jews, huh? Too bad the Gov of NY doesn’t understand that there are lots of Jews living in the only city in NY that actually matters. Too bad he doesn’t understand that these people are trying to follow the laws of God, and if need be ignore the laws of Men. Cuomo can’t understand someone loving or fearing God. It simply doesn’t compute. He’s a Dem.
Hasidic Jews are known for their zealous, bordering on obsessive, cleanliness rituals. They aren’t known for oh i dunno, eating live bats from wet markets. They may have invented the phrases “Cleanliness is next to godliness.” I’m sure if NYC was comprised of only Hasidic Jews, the virus would disappear completely in the city.
The Jews are not the problem. The stupid/evil/ineffective governor is.
The new gameshow in town. It is called the blame game and is hosted by communist from the demo party
kes59, when one points a finger remember that 3 point back at you.
You know like the ignorant decision to put Covid patients into nursing homes. is a finger pointing back at Cuomo.
Cuomo is trying to deflect blame for the 7-10,000 he murdered when he ordered infected COVID-19 patients into NY nursing homes and assisted living homes. I wonder how much these nursing homes and assisted living facilities paid Cuomo to get rid of the current population so they could raise their rates to charge the next batch of seniors??? Cuomo is a Communist tyrant who would be a good fit in North Korea. He thinks he’s above the law, until it starts sniffing around his undies. He is worried about the accusation of being a MASS MURDERER because his Executive Order to put infected patients into assisted living/senior homes was premeditated.
” It’s an act of hypocrisy.”
If anyone in the entire universe should be an expert on hypocrisy it’s Komrade Cuomo and the rest of his liberal aka Demonrat aka Socialist aka Communist cronies.
adolf cuomo speaking from his true heart of hate for everything christian and jewish.
he has informed his head henchman heinric deblasio to feed the mudslimes and round up the jews.
IS ANYBODY IN AMERICA PAYING ANY ATTENTION TO THESE EVENTS?
god bless america and rid us of this evil.
Let’s start by enforcing the law on graffiti. Remove the black lives matter graffiti in front of Trump tower. That’s not a mural. Dismiss any enforcement action on citizens trying to clean it up.