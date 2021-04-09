The Associated Press’s obituary for Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II who died Friday, hit him for “occasionally racist and sexist remarks” in just its third paragraph.

The Duke of Edinburgh was well known for his brusque personality and the often disinterested look he had on his face during Royal engagements, but social media users didn’t take kindly to the AP’s character assessment, sharing their brighter opinions of the man.

Serve your country for nearly a century and fight for the Allies in World War II, and the 3rd paragraph of your AP obit will note, “He was known for his occasionally racist and sexist remarks“ https://t.co/sCabY42GTw — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 9, 2021

Our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen & the whole Royal Family.#PrincePhilip was a Naval Officer in the @RoyalNavy who served with honor during WWII in both the #European & Pacific theaters of the war! To a fellow Sailor, fair winds & following seas. https://t.co/PXqEWDAJfS — U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet (@USNavyEurope) April 9, 2021