The Associated Press’s obituary for Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II who died Friday, hit him for “occasionally racist and sexist remarks” in just its third paragraph.

The Duke of Edinburgh was well known for his brusque personality and the often disinterested look he had on his face during Royal engagements, but social media users didn’t take kindly to the AP’s character assessment, sharing their brighter opinions of the man.
– Read more at Fox News

Rating: 4.9/5. From 14 votes.
Please wait...