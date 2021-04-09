The Associated Press’s obituary for Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II who died Friday, hit him for “occasionally racist and sexist remarks” in just its third paragraph.
The Duke of Edinburgh was well known for his brusque personality and the often disinterested look he had on his face during Royal engagements, but social media users didn’t take kindly to the AP’s character assessment, sharing their brighter opinions of the man.
Serve your country for nearly a century and fight for the Allies in World War II, and the 3rd paragraph of your AP obit will note, “He was known for his occasionally racist and sexist remarks“ https://t.co/sCabY42GTw
— Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 9, 2021
Our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen & the whole Royal Family.#PrincePhilip was a Naval Officer in the @RoyalNavy who served with honor during WWII in both the #European & Pacific theaters of the war!
To a fellow Sailor, fair winds & following seas. https://t.co/PXqEWDAJfS
— U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet (@USNavyEurope) April 9, 2021
I’m not much for the monarchy but Prince Philip was probably the best of the lot. He told it like it was and he didn’t have much patience for the stuffed shirts.
Leave it to AP to show their *** in public by applying their WOKE to a man from a different time.
RIP Phillips. Condolences to the rest of the UK and the royal family.
Philip’s tongue in cheek remarks were unflattering truths but humor at the expense of anyone non-white is now forbidden whereas all other races are allowed, nay encouraged to say the most vile things about whites, e.g. they’re racist at birth. White lib own-race haters enforce this double standard. No other race has developed a lib poison pill that condemns their own race though their historic record is worse e.g. on slavery everyone participated but only whites ended the slave trade.
I am not into all of this Monarchy garbage, however, God rest your soul in peace and thank you for your service during World War II. With regard to Tiana Lowe (TianaTheFirst) you are the “First” alright. You, Tiana, are a “First Airhead” always playing your race card / sexist garbage!!!!!
I would expect nothing less from the Associated Passe. They are simply part of the corrupt media. Actually they (AP) are even more harmful because they write most of the slanted stories that appear in the newscasts of local talking heads who simply read the AP stories on their teleprompters. In fact the same holds true for the local legacy paper rags whose stories are mostly by-lined by the AP. Journalism is as dead a concept as hydrogen blimps.
AP has pooped the bed.
Rest in peace your Highness. You have earned it.
Sadly, the Queen may soon follow the husband she fell madly in love with and whom she has called her “rock” supporting her through decades of ups and downs. Losing the love of your life is brutal on body and spirit. They were undoubtedly hoping to outlast silly heir-apparent Charles so the crown could go to their solid grandson William.
My thoughts exactly. I just did not want to go there. You are so right.
It seems the Associated Press is not the media giant it one time was. Most of the local papers I see have discontinued the AP newswire. I’m going to guess few people will see or care what some classless person at the AP thinks about anything.