The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office engaged in “substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures” in its prosecution of Jussie Smollett, but prosecutors’ conduct did not rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing, according to Special Prosecutor Dan K. Webb.
In a news release Monday, Webb’s team said prosecutors’ handling of the hot-button case was riddled with confusing strategies, misleading public statements and outright falsehoods.
Among them: Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her team simply ignored a “major legal defect” regarding her recusal from the case. Once they realized that the recusal had been handled improperly, they “seemingly … did not want to admit they had made such a major mistake of judgment,” according to the release.
And Foxx misled the press about her interactions with a Smollett family member early in the case — revealed in the news release to be Smollett’s sister, Jurnee Smollett-Bell. Rather than cut off communications after it became clear Smollett was a suspect, and not simply a victim, she continued texting and calling Smollett’s sister for at least five days, per the report.
Webb was appointed special prosecutor last year by Judge Michael Toomin, who directed his team to fulfill two objectives: determine whether Smollett should be prosecuted a second time, and investigate the conduct of those who handled the case the first time around.
Webb’s full report on Cook County prosecutors was not made public; in the news release, Webb’s team states that they will be asking Toomin for permission to release the 60-page final report in full.
Webb’s special Cook County grand jury indicted Smollett in February on six counts of disorderly conduct alleging he orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself in downtown Chicago in January 2019.
The allegations were similar to charges brought by Foxx’s office last year. Foxx had recused herself from overseeing the prosecution, revealing she’d had contact with a member of Smollett’s family early in the investigation at the request of Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff.
But in appointing attorney Webb as special prosecutor last year, Toomin wrote that Foxx botched the recusal by handing the reins to her top deputy. Because the recusal was invalid, the entire process played out without a real prosecutor at the helm, he wrote — opening the door for Smollett to be charged again by a separate team of special prosecutors.
___
(c)2020 the Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“substantial abuses of discretion and operational failures”
How about calling it what it is, outright fraud. And let’s not forget Micheal’s input in all this, when it called on Smollett’s behalf.
The Liberal Media has nothing to say about this form of racism though, black on White racism is just fine in their book.
The citizens of the state needs to remove these incompetent cheats and liars from every office in their state and start all over with actually investigating who runs these cities, and they certainly don’t run the cities with the people in mind. They run it to feather their own nests. And a lot of them are bought and paid for by others (Obama, Oprah et al who have more sinister things in mind for the people. How long oh Lord?
Since there’s no mention of the future of Smollett, are we left to assume that he walks away free and clear? I am glad I’m NOT a citizen of Chicago because I wold get the death penalty when I was done!
The story clearly stated that Webb got a grand jury to indict Smollett on six counts.
Wonder what a prosecutor has to do rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing? Seems like the check boxes are checked in this case. How about releasing hundreds of terrorists called “Peaceful protesters.”
If memory serves me correct, was Moochi obama involved with a word to foxx?
The report sounds pretty accurate. Just too bad that it came out AFTER the Democratic primary, when someone stood half a chance of defeating Foxx. It’s also too bad that the other candidates each insisted on pursuing their own campaign when if they had coalesced around one person, they might have thrown that sick excuse of a prosecutor out of office. Crook County is stuck with her for four more years now that Webb failed to find sufficient wrongdoing to remove her from office. Oh well, Chicago isn’t Portland or Seattle…yet. But Foxx has 4 more years to catch them.
BLATANT AND OUTRIGHT FRAUD.
This is what happens when you have activist billionaires like George Soros funding the campaigns of activist lawyers to become prosecutors.