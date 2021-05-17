Rep. Liz Cheney, ousted this week as the third-ranking House Republican, defended her outspoken criticism of former President Donald Trump during an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” and said that the 74 million Americans who voted for him were “misled” and “betrayed.”
Asked by Fox News’ Chris Wallace about why she chose to alienate “tens of millions of Republican voters who still support Donald Trump,” Cheney said: “Those millions of people that you mention who supported the president have been misled. They’ve been betrayed. And certainly, as we see his continued action to attack our democracy, his continued refusal to accept the results of the last election, you see that ongoing danger.”
– Fox News
Here’s the video. The woman is a trainwreck.
We were not misled, in 2016 we put Donald Trump in office as the remedy for what had been plaguing the Party for years, the establishment running it. Those who became the NeverTrumpers were the people we no longer felt had the pulse of the ordinary citizens, we wanted candidates who reflected our values and not the hackney platitudes of a Romney or McCain. It was Liz Cheney and the others like her who tried to mislead us, it’s not nice to fool the voters!
The only ones who have misled us, are RINOS like you cheney!
Liz…please put your Mask back on and never ever never take it off.
You are a democrat…you just ran on the Republican Slate to get elected….along with the elder Cheney, Bushes, Romney.
We need to clean our State GOP steering committees and get rid of RINO’s and elect Republicans.
We need to recall these Frauds if at all possible…and put a real republican in place.
Pity we can’t go the route the french did, and seal them in IRON masks….
Liz Cheney’s high political rank obviously refers to the rotten smell of her politics, first in malodourous election interpretations, rank, unpleasant in personality, stale in out of date politics, offensive, nasty and most times disagreeable with anything regarding our ex-President.
Mrs Cheney
We know who misled us. Are you so narcissisticas to believe that we, the voters, are too stupid to know who we vote for? That you know whats best for us as children. You are so out of touch with your grass roots. I have many family members in Wyoming and I know that they know where they want to go. I would suggest that you stop with the anti Trump speeches. You might regain some of your lost ground, although I doubt it now.
IMO she’s dug herself so far into a hole, NOTHING can save her.. AND SHE Doesn’t DESERVE to be saved.
Liz, I am not “misled” by you, as I have no wrong impression of you at all. Liz, you are a phony, you are not a Conservative, you are a New World Order open borders communist. You, Liz, have “betrayed” the American people. Get out of Wyoming and move to the Hamptons with the Clintons and have a second home in Martha’s Vineyard with Obama and John Kerry. This will be a perfect for you, as you Liz can live with all of the elitists. Liz, take a flight on John Kerry’s private jet.
Yeah, Liz, we were misled and betrayed—by a stolen election.
I wasn’t mislead. I have common sense and can think logically. I can recognize RINOs for what they are. I can tell when people are lying to me. Mrs. Cheney is making all sorts of bells go off. She is entitled to her own opinion but, as VP Pence said, not her own truth.
Liz, you’ve persuaded me: As a result, I will NO LONGER VOTE FOR YOUR ILK. No more John McCain’s, no more Mitts, no more weak kneed Susan Colllins. I will write in my own name, if I can’t find a good candidate, and I will be prepared to serve the American People – NOT MYSELF, as you have done, as well as your cronies