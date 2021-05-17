WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.
The court’s order sets up a showdown over abortion, probably in the fall, with a more conservative court seemingly ready to dramatically alter nearly 50 years of rulings on abortion rights.
The court first announced a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and reaffirmed it 19 years later.
The state’s ban had been blocked by lower courts as inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent that protects a woman’s right to obtain an abortion before the fetus can survive outside her womb.
The problem is, I do not trust SCOTUS and of course we have John Roberts on the Court, a Judge who spits on our Constitution.
AND since both Kavenaugh and Gorsuch have shown they are just as wrong as roberts are, JUST CAUSE they ‘agreed to hear it’, doesn’t give me much hope, for them making the RIGHT CALL here.
Given their recent track record, do we care to guess how that will turn out?
This Trump reoganized court needs to address the issue of abortion as quickly as possible before it gets packed out of existence by Pelosi and SChumer ,,,,,, just like the Democrats are rushing to pass all their illegal legislation before they get thrown out of the House and Senate come 2022. Let’s hope the Court can dance faster than Biden can issue Presidential edicts. So far they just waltz around, while the Democrats are doing the quickstep.