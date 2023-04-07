Colorado authorities thwarted a possible middle school shooting after they arrested a former student who was allegedly planning a massacre inside the building.

William Whitworth, who prosecutors say identifies as Lilly, was taken into custody by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office on March 31 after it was discovered the 19-year-old had floor plans to Timberview Middle School and allegedly admitted to wanting to shoot up the school, according to an arrest affidavit obtained and reported on by local outlets.

Whitworth was originally paid a visit by deputies when the suspect’s sister called authorities to alert them she was lashing out and made school shooting references, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported, citing the affidavit.

Transgender Colorado woman, 19, is arrested over plot to shoot up THREE schools and churches by cops who found detailed plans and communist manifesto four days after Nashville massacre

A transgender teen is in custody after authorities say they recovered a manifesto detailing her plan to attack three schools and churches in Colorado just four days after Audrey Hale murdered six people at the Covenant School in Nashville.

William Whitworth, 19, who goes by the name Lilly and is referred to with female pronouns in arrest documents, was arrested on March 31. She was a student in the school district that she planned to attack between 2014 and 2016, authorities say.

In a manifesto that was recovered in her home, Whitworth called Columbine killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold ‘losers,’ said that Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza was ‘smart’ and that ex-President Donald Trump was a ‘con man.’ She was also in possession of The Communist Manifesto.

