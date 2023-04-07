William Whitworth, who prosecutors say identifies as Lilly, was taken into custody by the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office on March 31 after it was discovered the 19-year-old had floor plans to Timberview Middle School and allegedly admitted to wanting to shoot up the school, according to an arrest affidavit obtained and reported on by local outlets.
Whitworth was originally paid a visit by deputies when the suspect’s sister called authorities to alert them she was lashing out and made school shooting references, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported, citing the affidavit.
— Read more at the NY Post
Transgender Colorado woman, 19, is arrested over plot to shoot up THREE schools and churches by cops who found detailed plans and communist manifesto four days after Nashville massacre
A transgender teen is in custody after authorities say they recovered a manifesto detailing her plan to attack three schools and churches in Colorado just four days after Audrey Hale murdered six people at the Covenant School in Nashville.
William Whitworth, 19, who goes by the name Lilly and is referred to with female pronouns in arrest documents, was arrested on March 31. She was a student in the school district that she planned to attack between 2014 and 2016, authorities say.
In a manifesto that was recovered in her home, Whitworth called Columbine killers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold ‘losers,’ said that Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza was ‘smart’ and that ex-President Donald Trump was a ‘con man.’ She was also in possession of The Communist Manifesto.
— Read more at the Daily Mail
“William Whitworth, who prosecutors say identifies as Lilly”. A typical liberal. Liberals do not know what “gender” they are and they are communists. Low lives, in other words the lowest form of life on the Earth, namely liberals!!!!!!
backpacker:
I do not believe the transgender things are communists. I believe that these transgender things have been mentally manipulated by the Democrat Party’s controlled public school system. Children are no longer taught the faith and Love of God. Students are now taught to hate and follow the lies of Satan.
So if young people are not taught about Jesus Christ, Love, Respect and manners but are taught hate, self-righteousness and the lies of Satan, then we end up with mentally disturbed young people.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values, free religious exercise altogether and to cancel or destroy anything that violates the Democrat’s self- fabricated beliefs.
Under the of Disguise of Democrats versions of “anti-discrimination.”
Whenever dim Democrats try to gild the Lily, it always comes out more tarnished and torn, unrecognizable of what was it’s original design.,,,like polishing a diamond with a chainsaw.
It used to be that individuals who could not accept the gender they were created with were viewed only as a danger to themselves. Then woke worms allowed them to crawl into bed with sane people after being told they were just a slight normal variance of the normal people, who understood who and what gender they were created to be and what productive activities they were expected to engage those given genders in to create life, not destroy it. Woke media and failing social experimentation has just allowed collectives of the reality deluded to form, politically organize and become one more socially destructive entity empowered to destroy others in vain attempts to validate bad life choices designed by nature only to destroy themselves. Governments are supposed to identify, then separate these threats to society from the general public, not arm them to the teeth and encourage them to seek out and to associate with others of their sick twisted like, and form more American armies of darkness. These are no longer victimless crimes, but government sanctioned organized rebellions against workable reality, where evil is now called good, by calling the socially insane normal and refusing to point the finger at who is actually at fault in the enablement of the chaos they create, leaving the voting socially insane leading the beguiled uninterested law and reality abiding future victims who just want to be left alone to live their lives unmolested in woke weirdness.