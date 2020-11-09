Demonstrators shattered windows and graffitied the exterior of the Multnomah County Democrats headquarters in Northeast Portland late Sunday.

A group gathered at Laurelhurst Park before marching to the building on Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Images from the scene showed the building was tagged with expletives directed at President-elect Joe Biden and the phrase “no presidents.”

Late on 8 Nov., a mob of antifa black bloc rioters marched to the Multnomah County Democrats office in Portland and smashed-up the building. Anarchist messages were also spray-painted on the exterior. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XC62UBuxCg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

The Multnomah County Democrats building in NE Portland was smashed up tonight by antifa in a planned direct action. Almost immediately after the attack, the anarchist graffiti on the office was painted over. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/WvWvZwcJjY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

The event was promoted as being “in solidarity” with the racial justice protests that have erupted in recent months, but its target and slogans suggested a more squarely antigovernment stance, as well as left-wing dissatisfaction with the Democratic Party.

Antifa smashed the windows of the Multnomah County Democrats building in NE Portland tonight during a planned “no presidents” riot. #PortlandRiots #antifa #BLM pic.twitter.com/1jl0tgamDM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

A marauding gang of antifa black bloc in Portland marched around and smashed up the Multnomah County Democrats building. Police made one arrest afterwards. Video by @NDpendentPDX. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/8oTsyybRHO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2020

Early Monday morning, police said the group quickly fled the scene of the vandalism, but three people were arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief.

Earlier in the day, the Democratic Party of Oregon’s headquarters in Northeast Portland also was spray painted with the word “shame” and an antifascist logo.

The demonstration came a day after the result of the presidential election became clear and hours after Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, withdrew her order placing Portland protest response under the joint command of the Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. The emergency order was issued in anticipation of potentially violent mass demonstrations in the days after the election.

