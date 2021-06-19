A New York City psychoanalyst is facing backlash after publishing a report that calls whiteness a “malignant, parasitic-like condition” without a “permanent cure.”

Dr. Donald Moss, an author who teaches at the New York Psychoanalytic Institute, published “On Having Whiteness” last month in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association.

Moss compared his own race to a disease.

“Whiteness is a condition one first acquires when one has  a malignant, parasitic-like condition to which ‘white’ people have a particular susceptibility,” an abstract of the article says, per the New York Post.

“The condition is foundational, generating characteristic ways of being in one’s body, in one’s mind, and in one’s world,” the paper says.

“Parasitic Whiteness renders its hosts’ appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse,” the paper continues. The “deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples,” and “once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate.”

While “effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions,” there is “no guarantee against regression,” he writes. “There is not yet a permanent cure.”

In his bio for the American Psychoanalytic Association, Moss said his work, beginning in the mid-1980s, has been trying to “understand and dismantle structured forms of hatred racism, homophobia, misogyny and xenophobia.

Some might call him Dr. Woke.

