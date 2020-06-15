One minute, Rayshard Brooks was chatting co-operatively with Atlanta police, saying he’d had a couple of drinks to celebrate his daughter’s birthday and agreeing to a breath test. The next, they were wrestling on the ground and grappling over a Taser before Brooks took the weapon and ran.
Seconds later, three gunshots sounded and Brooks fell mortally wounded.
Related Story: Autopsy – Rayshard Brooks’ death considered homicide, shot twice in the back
Atlanta police video released Sunday showing a seemingly routine sobriety check outside a Wendy’s restaurant that quickly spin out of control, ending in gunfire. The killing of the 27-year-old black man in an encounter with two white officers late Friday rekindled fiery protests in Atlanta and prompted the police chief’s resignation.
Police said Sunday the department terminated Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, and officer Devin Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. Rolfe had worked for the department since October 2013, and Brosnan since September 2018.
The following video is from police bodycams. At least one officer’s camera was knocked off in the struggle. This video does not show the shooting but does show the everything that led up to the attempt to handcuff Brooks.
Meanwhile, authorities announced a $10,000 reward for information finding those responsible for setting fire to the Wendy’s restaurant at the shooting scene. Flames gutted the restaurant late Saturday after demonstrations grew turbulent.
Police said the protests prompted 36 arrests.
The two officers’ body cameras and the dash-mounted cameras in their patrol cars showed they spent more than 40 minutes peacefully questioning Brooks. The fighting erupted when they tried to handcuff Brooks.
Andy Harvey, chief of police of Ennis, Texas, who has written books and developed training on community policing, said such moments can turn “in just a split second.”
“The moment you put your hands on someone is when someone will decide whether to comply or resist,” Harvey said. “That’s what happened in Atlanta.”
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating and will present its findings to prosecutors, who will decide whether either officer will face criminal charges.
The officers were called late Friday over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane. Brosnan arrived first and found Brooks alone in the car, apparently asleep. Brooks agreed to move the car and showed his driver’s license. Rolfe arrived minutes later to conduct a sobriety check.
“I know you’re just doing your job,” Brooks says on the video after consenting to a breath test. He mentions celebrating his daughter’s birthday and says: ”I just had a few drinks, that’s all.”
Rolfe doesn’t tell Brooks the results though his body camera recorded a digital readout of 0.108 — higher than the blood alcohol content of 0.08 grams considered too intoxicated to drive under Georgia law.
“All right, I think you’ve had too much to drink to be driving,” Rolfe tells Brooks. “Put your hands behind your back.”
The video shows each officer take hold of one of Brooks’ wrists as Rolfe tries to handcuff him. Brooks tries to run and the officers take him to the ground.
“Stop fighting!” one officers yells.
One of the dash cameras recorded the brawl. As Brooks fights to stand, Brosnan presses a Taser to his leg and threatens to stun him. Brooks grabs the Taser and pulls it away. He struggles to his feet, the Taser in his hand, and starts running.
Rolfe fires his Taser and a yelp can be heard above the weapon’s electric crackle. Rolfe runs after Brooks, and seconds later three gunshots sound.
Both officers’ body cameras were knocked to the ground in the struggle, and none of the four police cameras captured the shooting. Footage released from a Wendy’s security camera showed Brooks turn and point an object in his hand at one of the officers steps behind him. The officer draws his gun and fires.
“As I pursued him, he turned and started firing the taser at me,” Rolfe told a supervisor after the shooting in a videotaped conversation. “…He definitely did shoot it at me at least once.”
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said Sunday she could not confirm whether Brooks fired the Taser.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday she doesn’t believe the shooting was justified. Police Chief Erika Shields, who joined the department as a beat officer in 1995, resigned.
Brooks’ death at the hands of police inflamed raw emotions in Atlanta and across the U.S. following the May 25 police custody killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Some public officials questioned Sunday whether shooting of Brooks was as clearly an abuse as Floyd’s death after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee to his neck.
“The question is when the suspect turned to fire the Taser, what should the officer have done?” U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, said on CBS’ “Face The Nation.” Scott, the Senate’s only black Republican, said Brooks’s death “is certainly a far less clear one than the ones that we saw with George Floyd and several other ones.”
Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic lawmaker who gained national prominence with her 2018 bid for Georgia governor, said “there’s a legitimacy to this outrage” over Brooks’ death.
L. Chris Stewart, an attorney for Brooks’ family, said the officer who shot him should be charged for “an unjustified use of deadly force, which equals murder.”
Stewart said that Brooks, a father of four, on Friday had celebrated the eighth birthday of one of his daughters.
___
Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia. Associated Press writers Mallika Sen in New York, Regina Garcia Cano in Washington, D.C., and Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.
© 2020 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I suppose justice would have been to allow him to escape, drive down the road, and run down someone else’s daughter who would never again have a birthday. Someone’s daughter whose father actually cared enough about her to have married her mother and been an at home supporting dad. Which the odds are about 15-20% if she was black. After all the media coverage of Floyd he certainly had noting to fear of a knee on his neck. The only fault I would give the officers is that they could have shot him in the back of the legs to subdue him as he ran, which might have been the case of just a bad lethal aim.
uhhh… You shoot at center of mass to stop the BULLET from hitting someone in the line of fire.
Concur, body mass…… All bets off when he stole a weapon, regardless of caliber or type…. We all know what the results would be if roles were reversed… Peace and quiet would have reigned… Wendy’s would be serving square burgers….
Where is the justice for the police officer’s, I thought our justice system says innocent until convicted by a jury, what about all the looting and burning, those guy’s are still running loose causing more meyham, how about locking them up for breaking the law and you protest about injustice, this all stinks as much as a cow ****, pardom my french
a. He was drunk behind the wheel. How did he get there? Drunk driving. That’s what the cop was taking him in for.
b. He was parked not “outside a Wendy’s” but in the drive-thru lane, blocking customers. That’s why they called the cops.
c. You don’t get that drunk after “a couple of drinks” at a birthday party. Happy birthday kids, your dad is dead. People try to tell cops anything to avoid getting arrested.
d. He resisted arrest for drunk driving.
e. He grabbed the taser, most likely trying to grab the cop’s gun.
f. In the blink of an eye, he was firing something at the cop. The cop most likely assumed it was a gun. How many cops have been shot lately? I’d assume it was a gun. We now have a side view of the action, where the drunk is circled and we can slo-mo the event. The cops at the time didn’t have all that. All they saw was Brooks firing at them.
g. Monday morning armchair quarterbacks are saying they should have let him walk home. What – drunk? He’d be killed in traffic. And what about his car?
This was “suicide by cop”. He should not have run. Better yet he shouldn’t have driven drunk and passed out in a Wendy’s drive-thru.
DITTO
Fired the cop without an investigation,good place to be fired from ,obviously,don’t need a referral from those clowns running Atlanta anyway.
When the officer is cleared of wrong doing, he can and should sue the city!
This video did not show the entire encounter. The man was agreeable until they police determined he was intoxicated and was going to jail. At the point of the handcuffs being prepared to go on, the man used a martial art technique to force the release of the grip of the two officers holding his arms. At this point be began punching and kicking, fighting his way out as he downed officers to the ground and went down too. At this point he regained his footing took the taser from one office and began to run. He was followed and commands were given to stop but he did not stop. Instead he chose to fired the taser at one of the officers at which point they returned fire.
No racism here just police work. By the way Wendy’s workers called police as he feel asleep on the line for ordering food on the drive in. Then some protesters fire bombed Wendy’s.
Who’s the bad people here?
Not the police.
I’ve posted another video of the interaction between police and Brooks up to the moment they tried to handcuff him.
GOPUSA Staff
Right or wrong, lawful or unlawful, justified or not are completely irrelevant, as in it changes nothing about the perception police are the problem.
How about the law being the problem?
No face mask?
Did not shut down your business?
Did not stand six feet away?
Those were also edicts for public safety
Fortunately, the police did not have to shoot someone for not obeying them, but we all know they would have, it is their job
Maybe, we need to question what we order them to do in the interest of public safety, so their lives are not constantly under threat from being made the bad guy.
Another fine upstanding piece of garbage, who is drunk, assaults the police officers and points a taser at the officer. I am sick and tired of these uppity idiots. If I was a police officer and this piece of garbage took my taser, pointed at me, after assaulting me, I would have shot this low life.
Not knowing all the details…..
In a friendlier time, the cops would have called a friend to come drive him home rather than arrest him.
STILL not knowing all the details…
He did run, was KNOWN to be ARMED with the Taser, but was that the only weapon?
The cops did not know, and SHOOTING AT COPS with any type of weapon is NEVER A GOOD IDEA…
VIOLENT RIOTING at every excuse IS NOT a good way to curry favor for the cause….
Neither is PANDERING BY POLITICIANS
WHY did the Chief of Police resign so suddenly?!
Was she given the option by the mayor?
Did she quit because she was NOT given a choice and REQUIRED to fire the Officer?
INSTANT FIRING denies the Officers DUE PROCESS and INDICATES GUILT where no ‘guilt’ has been proven.
It was a political stunt to curry favor, or actually INCITE the Black Community.
. . . . and just like that, without investigation, without due process, the officer was fired. Does anyone have a pocket Constitution they can refer to, or are knee jerk reactions the order of the day?
What a country we have.
you think any of them know how to READ or COMPREHEND?
No, and if they did or have, it is meaningless to them. They have been immersed into communist ideology in our so-called schools of higher education.
More pandering to a small percentage of the 13% who claim to be, but usually aren’t…black. Until this is stopped and we become ONE group of citizens we do not have a chance at a democracy. And all the Globalist white billionaires funding the chaos to promote a “new World Order” are laughing while looking at their Swiss bank accounts…
Yeh, you’re right. They should have let him keep running so he could empty the gun on a lot of other innocent people. Dummies! Did you ever consider the fact that he might of saved lives? Of course that’s not on your priority list is it?
Same old story. He would still be alive had he not resisted arrest, taken an officer’s taser and tried to shoot the officers.
Black men who obey the law don’t get shot by police!!
Based on the 43 minute video, Atlanta will burn and cops will die
People can scream and shout how wrong it is but the fact is, and what the lockdown from the virus has shown, there is a point, and different for everyone, where you will rebel
The nation was founded upon it
Atlanta will have not seen so much fire since Sherman’s march to the sea
Sorry, just a prediction
Fact is, he was running away. By that time both the officers and the victim had talked for nearly half an hour, peacefully. Out came the hand cuffs. Panic and fear (he was a person, a human being. so are the officers). A struggle ensued. Heart rate of officers and the drunk man now through the roof. Drunk driving suspect grabs the taser and runs (panic and fear). The officer who had a taser taken from him (panic, fear, anger) shoots fleeing subject in the back. Suspect (still a human being) dies from wounds.
The dead man here was shot in the back, fleeing. The officers were not injured.
Where was the crime which called for a death sentence?
“Where was the crime which called for a death sentence?”
You are a rare individual posting here with your ability to put yourself into the shoes of everyone involved
That is an ability given by G-d to those who believe him when he said do unto others as you would have them do unto to you. It causes a person to see themselves in each and everyone of them.
The fact you have been voted down is too many here are who Jesus said tax collectors and the prostitutes will enter the kingdom before them
They are every bit the criminals as those they condemn but like to use the law to crush their victims