Protesters on Saturday toppled two long-standing pioneer statues on the University of Oregon.
The statues have a history tied to the celebration of white conquest, and some students had renewed calls for their removal against a backdrop of international protests against racism and police brutality.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story from the Oregonian using the anti-white rhetoric of the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers.
The Register-Guard reports a small group of protesters knocked the statues off their pedestals. One was dragged to the steps of Johnson Hall, the university administration building.
In a statement, the university said the statue’s future should be determined “through an inclusive and deliberative process, not a unilateral act of destruction.”
“These are obviously turbulent times. While we support peaceful protest and vigorous expression of ideas, we do not condone acts of vandalism,” the school said. “Our country, state and campus are coming to terms with historic and pervasive racism that we must address, but it is unfortunate that someone chose to deface and tear down these statues.”
The university also said a campus committee had been asked to look into whether the statues and other monuments should be removed, adding the statues will be placed in storage during the process.
The Pioneer was the first statue on the University of Oregon campus, according to the university website. During the 1919 ceremony in which it was dedicated, the president of the Oregon Historical Society gave a speech lauding the “Anglo-Saxon race,” according to a Hidden History article on the university’s library website.The Pioneer Mother, erected in 1932, was the other statue removed by protesters. Researcher Brenda Frink told The Register-Guard in 2012 that similar pioneer mother statues celebrated “the expansion of American territory and the expansion of white occupation of that land.”
Frink noted the statue at the UO campus may not have the same intended meaning as other “pioneer mother” statues. The “pioneer mother” was also used by women’s rights activists of the early 20th century to reference equal strength to men, and used by conservatives to show a “preferable alternative to suffragists, flappers and New Women,” Frink said in the interview.
Both of the statues have faced a resurgence in calls for removal in the wake of a national movement addressing racism, white supremacy and police brutality following the police killing of George Floyd last month. The removal of the statues was part of a list of demands from the Black Student Collective on a petition with more than 2,600 signatures, as reported by the Daily Emerald.
Also on the list was a renaming of Deady Hall, named after Matthew Deady, the racist judge who founded the University of Oregon law school. Deady was a noted proponent of slavery and said only “pure white” men should be allowed to vote, according to a report commissioned by university President Michael Schill in 2016.
Schill has since recommended that the school’s board of trustees remove Deady’s name from the oldest building on UO’s campus.
Other statues commemorating imperialist and racist figures have seen removal in recent weeks across the United States, including multiple statues of Jefferson Davis and Christopher Columbus.
University of Oregon police did not respond to requests for comment.
— K. Rambo
___
(c)2020 The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.)
Visit The Oregonian (Portland, Ore.) at www.oregonian.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
From the article above: “The statues have a history tied to the celebration of white conquest”: “Researcher Brenda Frink told The Register-Guard in 2012 that similar pioneer mother statues celebrated “the expansion of American territory and the expansion of white occupation of that land.” Hey Brenda Frink, since you are white and you occupy our Country, go back to Europe, where your ancestors came from, you TRAITOR!!!!!!
That would have been “white” as opposed to the Natives, and NOTHING to do with the SLAVES that were, at the time STILL SLAVES.
as to ‘white supremacy’…
The Original “white Supremacy” group was the KKK, FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats from origination to current.
Aryan Nation, FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats… and THE MEDIA
Neo-Nazis FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats… and THE MEDIA
Black Lives Matter FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats.. and THE MEDIA
Original Black Panthers FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats… and THE MEDIA
New Black Panthers FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats… and THE MEDIA
Antifa, FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats… and THE MEDIA
Assorted “alt-right’ groups ASSIGNED BY THE MEDIA as ‘conservatives, FOUNDED, FUNDED AND PROTECTED by democrats.
IF you need help identifying the difference, here’s the OBVIOUS clues.
VIOLENT BEHAVIOR – DEMOCRAT FOUNDED, FUNDED, AND PROTECTED.
Peaceful, Respectful and Courteous to others around them NOT founded, funded, or protected by democrats.
The proof is, IF a peaceful group is ATTACKED by VIOLENT THUGS they are NOT “white supremacists”.
Socialists are why we can’t have nice things. But they promise you all the nice things, and for free.
Oregon is a symbol of the pioneer spirit. We grew up learning about the Oregon Trail. People would risk everything to move out there for a better life. And about 25% of the settlers were black. Blacks had it much better out west than they did down south. People didn’t care as much about race out west because you had to rely on everyone to survive in a hostile land.
All reduced to “white privilege” and torn down. Orange Man Bad. Trump killed all the Indians.
COMMENTcivil war is coming
Newton’s third law of motion: For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Blacks have statues too. The MKL memorial was made in china and he looks more Chinese than African American. I guess those Democrats that funded it couldn’t trust a black artist to do the job right or black people with the jobs that went into its making that might have made Trump look good? Next they will be blowing the noses off Jefferson and Washington at Mt. Rushmore, to be replaced by Al Sharpton and Obama,,,,,,,,,but those too would be subject to payback and the recently completed Crazy Horse Monument is just down the road to equality for the destroyers of our national history and heritage to deface. Call it the Democrat circle of life that always come back to destroy that which they seek to use to conquer the American people, not win them over in fair elections.
You can tear down our statues. but our history remains.
Communists want to erase history. We see this behavior from the very left which, make no mistake, want some form of Communism is the US.
We have to fight them by rejecting the current Democrats.
We can replace the Statues and monuments when the left is hiding in the holes they crawl into…
AND, we can get the OLD history textbooks RESTORED and USED IN LOCAL SCHOOLS all of which will be under 100 students so the older kids can teach the younger students and REBUILD THE INTER-GENERATIONAL COHESION that was destroyed by separating student into ‘grades’.
ALL schools will be NON UNION and staffed by HIGH IQ TEACHERS as well as volunteer parents.
oh… MANDATORY FIREARMS TRAINING K-12!
So citizens of the USA. . . is this the country you want? Allowing a witches brew of socialists wandering aimlessly amid the new country within our country, aka as CHOP? Wow! Are you going to allow the hoodlums, bullies to take over your homes and property too.. . . for that is next. It’s time you get your friends and neighbors together and march into that country and kick them out of your country. They are interlopers who are ransacking your home. Because. . . . because the leaders of your state are going along with this madness. Take your country back. And if you think this is going to play out if you bide your time. THINK AGAIN!
The statues, which are mostly of past Democrats, should be left in place as a reminder of their party’s complicity in most of the things they now say they abhor. That way when people ask about a certain person’s representation it can be said, “He was a Democrat who” then fill in the blank: owned slaves, fought for the Confederacy, voted for the Jim Crow laws, was a member of the KKK, opposed the civil rights legislation in (fill in the year), etc. The Democrats want these reminders removed because it shines a glaring light on the hypocrisy they have been practicing for years.
West Virginia will be bankrupt replacing all the byrd memorial plaques, statues, streets, highways, parks, airports, libraries….
So what history is acceptable? If the history of the United States is so reprehensible should we promote and glorify the history of black origin – Africa? The very country that promoted and profited from selling their own people in slavery?
“African societies practiced human bondage long before the Atlantic slave trade began. Famine or fear of stronger enemies might force one tribe to ask another for help and give themselves in bondage in exchange for assistance. Similar to the European serf system(Opens in a new window), those seeking protection or relief from starvation would become the servants of those who provided relief. Debt might also be worked off through some form of servitude. Furthermore, prisoners of war between different African societies oftentimes became enslaved. It appears there was a slave-trade route through the Sahara that brought sub-Saharan Africans to Rome, a global center of slavery.”
We ended slavery in this country over a hundred years ago, but it still exists in other countries. Trying to change the history of this country to remove the stigma of slavery is insane, and dangerous. Rewriting any history is dangerous, and the left has been trying for years.
What has become of us as a nation? We once were friends and neighbors. We weren’t divided like this. What happened to our July 4th picnics. What happened to the fight in us? Have we become so complacent that nothing matters anymore? Have we lost faith in God above? Have we allowed so-called leaders to keep us from worshiping Him? Is this the country whom your grandfathers, fathers, sons, daughters fought for, for your freedom to choose, to wave our flag proudly, to feel safe in your home, the freedom to bear arms given to us in the Constitution?
Here we are, allowing brush poppers all over this nation to loot, burn, ransack while so-called leaders in some of the states have locked us out of all celebrations, distancing us and wearing masks, and allowing pirates, interlopers to come in and take this from you. Don’t wait on the impotent leaders of these states. If pirates can come in and take to your streets, then you take to the streets en masse and take it from them. Otherwise what have you got. Nothing Absolutely nothing.
“What has become of us as a nation?”
Gen 18:19 For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD, to do justice and judgment; that the LORD may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.
We have allowed fathers to be kicked out of the home and continue to buy the feminist lie it was just the men were irresponsible
There has NEVER been a group of humans in the entire world, for all time, which was ran by women that was more technologically advanced than the stone age
Why?
Because there is only one reason for marriage to exist, it gives children fathers, it is the foundation of why we have the written word and the law, to allow children to inherit from him and to not have to reinvent the wheel every generation but build upon what they learned from him
Take the father out of the home and any civilization will collapse back to the stone age
It is the hatred of anything patriarchal, like the written word and the law
This just proves that the horde of locusts devouring everything in their path known as Antifa and BLM will not be content with destroying Civil War monuments–they are attacking our entire history, heritage and culture, and trying to ERASE it and replace it with their own VILE, nihilistic COMMUNIST ideology. They are no different from ISIS in that respect, and people had better start p ushing back against this BS, or we’re going to lose our liberties, our Constitution, and our country.
What is obvious but they will not see
It is a hunk of metal.
The only symbol of it being anything are in their hearts and their minds, the place the evil they condemn is found.
Change their hearts and their mind and the evil will be gone