The parents of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was fatally shot in Atlanta more than a week ago, are still searching for answers — and their daughter’s killers.

“It’s crazy that no one knows who killed my baby,” her father, Secoriya Williamson, said during a press conference Monday. “If you know something, say something. You won’t be labeled as a snitch. What if it was your daughter?

“My daughter wasn’t in the street. You won’t be labeled as a snitch. You’ll be labeled as a hero.”

Secoriea was riding in the car with her mother and her mom’s friend on July 4 when at least two people opened fire on the vehicle near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by police.

The driver tried to turn into a parking lot that had been illegally blocked, according to police. That’s when shots were fired, including those that hit Secoriea.

The young girl’s mother, Charmaine Turner, tearfully pleaded for the killer to come forward.

“My baby’s supposed to be here,” she said Monday. “I just want to know why.”

The Atlanta Police Department identified a person of interest Sunday, describing a black man in a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

“I am asking you to please honor this baby’s life. Please, if you know who did this, please turn them in,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a press conference. “Enough is enough.”

Attorneys announced Monday that donors have added $10,000 to the Crime Stoppers reward for any information leading to the conviction of Secoriea’s killers. The reward now sits at $50,000.

Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Mawuli Davis, of The Davis Bozeman Law Firm, implored witnesses to come forward but recognized the “complicated relationship between law enforcement and black people.” Multiple lawyers are offering their services to anyone who wants legal protection before going to police with information.

“An 8-year-old’s life has to matter in this city,” Davis said. “Secoriea’s name should continue to resonate throughout the history of Atlanta.

