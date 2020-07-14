COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn’t holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor posted the following to Facebook on Sunday:
A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement to 11 News concerning the post:
“The science clearly shows that the more people who wear masks, the faster our economic re-opening can safely occur and the more freedom and mobility we have. The Governor continues to help raise awareness about mask-wearing at any chance he can because we’ve got to crush this virus in Colorado, and wearing masks in public is one of the most effective tools we have. Given the unique challenges posed by COVID-19 nothing is off the table.”
— Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 10, 2020
NO, the science is not there, there are MANY opinions by MANY different experts. The governor being a far left progressive idiot is going to to his best to keep the economy down and the country disrupted, after all defeating the “orange man” is more important than what is best for the constituents. The current hype on number of covid cases, does not calculate out, just like the first wave, the numbers are not there to justify the total destruction of billions of lives around the world from issues other than covid. The main push now is to keep the country down.
Where is Governor Polis getting his information? Everything I’ve read on the subject sites scientific studies which found no advantage to wearing any breathe through mask for any virus. On the contrary, many studies have been done showing the negative effects on the body of wearing any breathe through mask for long periods of time.
Does Mr. Polis site any verifiable, scientific data for his claims? Of course not. Because there isn’t any. Just another blow-hard hoping the American citizen is too stupid to see this for what it really is.
Then I’m a selfish b*****d. Now go get stuffed you virtue signalling socialist moron.
I guess he knows what a “selfish ******* ” is being in the jackass party.
I have neighbors who are nurses employed at both local hospitals. Not ONE single case of Chinese Bat Flu between them. This game is getting old.
On the other hand…if you hold a riot and don’t wear masks, because you know, systemic racism, expect a spike wherever those infected socialists travel next.