COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis isn’t holding back to get his point across on voluntarily wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor posted the following to Facebook on Sunday:

A spokesperson for the governor’s office sent the following statement to 11 News concerning the post:

“The science clearly shows that the more people who wear masks, the faster our economic re-opening can safely occur and the more freedom and mobility we have. The Governor continues to help raise awareness about mask-wearing at any chance he can because we’ve got to crush this virus in Colorado, and wearing masks in public is one of the most effective tools we have. Given the unique challenges posed by COVID-19 nothing is off the table.”

KKTV