Racing is again taking place on Saturday night at Ace Speedway in Alamance County, with at least a couple of thousand fans in attendance.
On Friday, Sheriff Terry Johnson said his officers would be there to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order that limits outdoor gatherings to 25 people as part of the state’s efforts to combat the coronavirus. Johnson made it clear he did not agree with the order.
It does not look like that happened, though, as a reporter from a Gannett newspaper who was on the scene said there were at least 2,000 people in the stands.
Another reporter, Amanda Ferguson from WFMY in Greensboro, tweeted a picture of a sign that had been posted at the Speedway.
“This Event is held in Peaceful Protest of Injustice and Inequality Everywhere. — Ace Speedway,” was written on a dry erase board.
Protests against racism and police brutality have been happening across the state and nation since George Floyd died in Minneapolis last month when a police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.
“This sign is outside of Ace Speedway tonight,” Ferguson tweeted on Saturday from the track. “Governor Roy Cooper urged Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson to enforce his executive order in phase 2, which said no more than 25 people can gather. Ace Speedway said tonight’s race is a peaceful protest.”
___
(c)2020 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
Visit The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.) at www.newsobserver.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
This is all by design, courtesy of the Dem/Socialists. Stop visiting families at the hospital. Stop people from visiting hospitals. Shut down the schools. Shut down sports. Shut down graduations. Shut down churches. Take down license plate numbers if in violation and report them to Health Authorities. Shut down parks, theme parks, camping. Shut down restaurants. Shut down weddings. Stop people from visiting friends from attending funerals. Shut down dental clinics. Shut down fishing. Shut down planting gardens. Shut down all but essential businesses. Essential meaning, Abortion clinics. Liquor stores. Marijuana Vendors. Keep Americans under house arrest two weeks, then four weeks, then six weeks, then order them the extension will be months if not a year. And be sure to wear those face masks.
So glad this order was defied by Ace Speedway. Congratulations to them and those in attendance.
If these tyrants are not enough, the endless riots and destruction of property, and now the defunding of police in every state and hamlet in America doesn’t tell you something, not sure what it would take.
TAKE YOUR COUNTRY BACK before it is too late and it’s already later than we think. Stand up and defy these egregious rules.
I agree, let’s have every business put up signs about holding a peaceful protest
We need to shut this down right now.
Everyone knows you can’t have a peaceful protest without riots, looting, and widespread panic.