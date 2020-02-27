The woman in Michael Bloomberg’s life is taking a shot at women who claim they were sexually harassed or suffered discrimination on his watch.

Diana Taylor, Bloomberg’s longtime domestic partner, defended the billionaire presidential candidate for his initial refusal to release women from non-disclosure agreements about their claims.

“It was 30 years ago, get over it,” Taylor told CBS News.

Taylor suggested that the legal disputes were the product of a corporate and social culture that has changed dramatically over the past generation.

Despite the lawsuits, Taylor claimed that Bloomberg has been a leader in promoting a better work environment at his company and foundation, as well as his time as mayor of New York.

“I grew up in that world. It was a bro culture,” she said. “We have come a very, very long way and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change.”

Taylor has been acting as a prominent surrogate for Bloomberg and spoke to CBS after addressing a “Women for Mike” event in Texas.

Bloomberg’s campaign did not immediately respond to Taylor’s comments.

Bloomberg came under withering attack at last week’s Democratic debate for his alleged history of making sexist remarks and harassment that took place at his company. He also pointedly refused to release women from non-disclosure agreements they signed as part of settlements with his company over the years, claiming the deals were “consensual.”

The billionaire ex-mayor’s campaign later claimed that it would release three women who claimed sexual harassment from the agreements.

