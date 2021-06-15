WASHINGTON – The husband of Ashli Babbitt – the Trump supporter shot and killed by police inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 – is suing for release of the officer’s name as well as other information about the killing and resulting investigations.

Those investigations resulted in no charges against the U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot. The officer’s name has also been withheld by U.S. government and D.C. officials.

Aaron Babbitt has filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit in Washington D.C. seeking release of information about police investigations into the shooting as well as “documents that identify the officer or person who shot Ashli Babbitt in the incident”, according to court documents.

The lawsuit contends that the D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department has not turned over those documents and details via a FOIA request submitted in April.

Babbitt, 35, was a Trump supporter who came to Washington for a rally for the former president outside the White House.

She was also among the Trump backers who converged and stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s contentious 2020 election win. She was shot inside the Capitol.

Aaron Babbitt has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit related to the police shooting.

The FBI and D.C. Police have arrested a number of Jan. 6 rioters with many of them being held in jail without bail.

