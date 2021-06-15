Upon becoming president, Joe Biden created a disaster at the nation’s southern border. He foolishly ordered an immediate halt to the construction of our border wall. He also abandoned Trump administration policies that were clearly working. The result has been a massive increase in the number of illegal immigrants entering the United States.
This stampede of migrants has overwhelmed our resources at the border and created a true humanitarian catastrophe. To show he was taking action to deal with the problem, Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to be his point person on the border crisis.
Even though he has selected crazed leftists for many of the positions in his administration, choosing Harris may have been his worst appointment. Harris is a total embarrassment who has never succeeded in any position throughout her political career.
As a presidential candidate, Harris departed the race early after a series of pathetic performances in debates. Her fundraising collapsed and she exited several months before the first presidential caucus.
Biden rescued her from political obscurity when he chose her as his running mate. As the vice-presidential candidate, she failed to capture the imagination of voters and was fairly ineffective. In her only televised debate with her Republican opponent, Vice President Mike Pence, she was terrible and lost convincingly.
Her performance as vice president has been even worse, so it is mystifying why Biden would choose her for such an important role as dealing with the border crisis. In this position, she has been even worse than expected, acting in an arrogant, ill-informed manner that has only exacerbated the crisis.
For months, Harris has been dodging questions about whether she would visit the border. Eventually, the Biden administration morphed her mission into an investigation of the “root causes” of the border catastrophe. To further her investigation, she visited Guatemala and Mexico last week. To say it was an unmitigated disaster is an understatement. It was possibly the worst foreign trip for any United States vice president in modern history.
Her performance was so poor that even pro-Biden news outlets like CNN were reporting the White House was disappointed in the trip and “perplexed” by her statements. In an interview with NBC news anchor Lester Holt, Harris seemed unprepared when he asked her about when she was going to visit the border. Her excuse was that she had not visited “Europe” either.
This answer was so poor that Meghan McCain of ABC’s The View commented that Harris “sounded like a moron” in the interview. McCain also noted that Harris seems to laugh whenever asked about the question. She remarked that her “nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn’t know what she’s doing.”
Sadly, she does not know what she is doing on any issue. Her incompetence was on display during her recent trip where she clearly did not make any friends.
In Guatemala, the vice president was greeted by angry local residents who were upset that the Biden administration policies had worsened the problems in their country. Their signs read “Trump Won,” “Go Home” and “Kamala, Mind Your Own Business.”
The meeting with the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, was not much better. He noted his disagreements with the Biden administration on the border crisis. In a CBS interview that aired right before the Vice President arrived, Giammattei criticized the Biden administration. He said, “We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving.” He also observed that he was “not on the same side of the coin” as the vice president on the issue of migration.
In her press conference with the Guatemalan leader, Harris stated that migrants should not come to the United States for asylum because they will be returned to their home country. She claimed that “The president and I discussed that fundamentally, most people do not want to leave home, they don’t want to leave the place where the language they know is spoken.”
Despite the challenges of travelling thousands of miles in dangerous conditions, the migrants continue to come to the United States because the Biden-Harris administration has created an open border. Along with stopping construction of the border wall, the new administration ended President Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for asylum seekers. In addition, immigration court cases are being “fast tracked” for families that recently crossed into the country from Mexico.
Illegal immigrants have viewed the Biden administration policies as a clear sign to enter the United States. The results are both catastrophic and predictable. According to United States Customs and Border Protection, over 178,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended at the border in April 2021. The influx is not stopping as the problem continues to explode.
As the person charged by the president to deal with this crisis, Harris has refused to visit the border and examine the problem personally. Even though she now claims that she will make the trek to the border at some point, the delay has been totally unacceptable. According to United States Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), “I hope she does visit the southern border very, very soon. It is imperative. The longer she waits, the harder it is for her to explain why she hasn’t gone to view the crisis herself and form her own opinions about what’s going on.”
For Vice President Harris, there will be no escape from the border question until she visits. She was even questioned about it during participation at an LGBTQ pride parade on Saturday.
Not only is her refusal to visit the border a major problem, but her lack of consistency is not helping matters. After telling migrants to stay home during her visit to Guatemala, she changed her tune in an interview on Friday with the Spanish news wire service EFE. She claimed that she was committed to providing a “safe haven for those seeking asylum.”
Vice President Kamala Harris is the epitome of both inconsistency and incompetence.
Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs nationally on Real America’s Voice Network, AmericasVoice.News weekdays at 7 a.m. CT and from 7-11 a.m. weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at [email protected]
Aren’t you proud and feel safe with the Demented puppet president Betrayal Biden and his incompetent Bimbo vice president??
NO!!!!!! 🙁 🙁 🙁
Our nation is in trouble. We elected an old man who doesn’t seem to know where he is and what is going on around him most of the time. The woman waiting in the wings, should Biden vacate the presidency, is just as ill-prepared to lead the nation. Both seem to be delusional. Both seem to think they are competent and great leaders. Neither are competent and neither are great leaders.
Donald Trump was a far more competent president. Mike Pence was a competent vice president.
I hear Joe and Kamala are regretting stealing the election which forced them into postions for their fake professed competence and inability to deal with reality actually gets found out. Getting found out is the last thing a politician wants to happen. Enter the coverups and personal attacks on the people who actually display competence and solutions,,,,attacks which turn out o be just as incompeent as the rest of their poor failed performances.
Why did Joe select a weak candidate like Kamala? Joe and Kamala are both weak and they are both communists.
IT was the Puppet Masters Wishes that they headed the Socialist/Marxist Democrat ticket.
Easy: After years of railing against “old white men” as president, they picked…. an OLD white man. CommieLa is the party’s token “intersectional”: woman, Jamaican, and with a slight Indian accent. Biden thought she could bring him Dunkin Donuts.
It is truly frightening that Kamala Harris, our borderphobic border czar whose greatest talent thus far has been to burst into nervous laughter and blurt out an absurd response whenever she is asked a serious question about a critical policy issue, is in the position to replace frail and confused Joe Biden as president. As bad as Biden is, I fear that a Harris presidency would be the quintessential example of an inmate running the asylum.
This is something that the Left doesn’t comprehend. They think that because they are tolerant of so much and embrace every ridiculous cause that comes along, they are popular with the majority of American citizens as well as world leaders when, in fact, the opposite is true. When you display intelligence and power in dealing with problems such as the border crisis, you gain respect even though other nations may not agree with you—they respect you because they see that you are not going to tolerate being walked over.