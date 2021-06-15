President Biden has a chance to back up his tough-guy talk in a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that some are comparing to a Ronald Reagan-Mikhail Gorbachev moment.
Biden, who has called Putin a soulless “killer,” will face off with Russia’s notorious leader on Wednesday on the shores of Lake Geneva with the world watching to see how the U.S. president performs in his first major foreign policy test.
The meeting will also test the strength and endurance of the 78-year-old Biden, coming at the end of a long road trip to Europe.
What we do know is the summit will be a far cry from the meeting President Trump had with Putin in which the two seemed to enjoy each other’s company and Trump was slammed for being too cozy with his Russian adversary. Biden is being intensely coached to avoid looking weak.
Reagan, who once famously told Gorbachev to “tear down this wall,” met with the Soviet leader for the first time in frigid Geneva in 1985.
The summit meeting, covered by more than 1,000 journalists, was credited with easing Cold War tensions between the two nuclear superpowers.
The handshake between the two leaders lasted a full seven seconds. The meeting also helped Reagan, who had just won a second term, cement his political reputation as one of the nation’s most popular presidents.
No one is expecting a Biden-Putin handshake to last that long, unless the two try to arm wrestle. And it’s highly unlikely Biden’s handlers will let him do that.
The contrast between the two world leaders could not be greater. Putin likes to pet tigers, Biden trips on his dog.
Biden can sometimes look frail, while Putin likes to take his shirt off and exude manliness and robustness.
But Biden also likes to talk tough, wear aviator shades and say “pal” and “buddy,” so that should count for something.
Biden has made clear that he doesn’t want to do a side-by-side press conference after their meeting because he’s afraid Putin will try to make him look bad.
In a pre-summit interview with NBC — his first U.S. interview in three years — Putin seemed put off by U.S. complaints that he was cracking down on dissidents, saying, “Don’t be mad at the mirror if you are ugly.”
Putin also strongly denied that Russia had anything to do with cyberattacks on the U.S., challenging the Biden administration to provide proof. But Biden is expected to hit back on Putin on the cyberattacks, attempting to hold the Russian leader accountable.
It’s important that Biden comes through the summit without looking weak. Aides have been prepping the president for weeks to prepare for the meeting.
“He’s bright, he’s tough, and I have found that he is — as they say when I used to play ball — a ‘worthy adversary,’ ” Biden said of Putin on Monday.
And that’s another thing. No long anecdotes about when you used to “play ball.”
Nope!
The demented puppet president Biden is a Turtle on a fence post. “You know he didn’t get there by himself, he doesn’t belong there, he doesn’t know what to do while he’s up there, and you just want to help the poor stupid guy get down.”
It’s the summit meeting between two ToyTitans. Stretch Armstrong Biden who stretches the truth like a Pastor at a taffy pulling contest at St, Peters who confusedly acts like it’s a Peter pulling Contest at St, Taffy’s, and Iran Man Putin, with the iron clad excuses and coverups for his crimes against humanity whose Dramatic Irony occurs when the audience always seems to know more about what’s really going on than the characters or the story teller.
Look for the ear bud in his ear, the puppet mater will be telling him what to say.
YES!! If he can keep his eyes open and his yap shut!
i am embarrased to say this feeble weakling is our president.
he is a disgrace to america and what we stand for.
Intelligent foreigners ask “How could Americans be so stupid to elect this thing?”.
We didn’t!
slo joe the demented has been in washington dc for half a century. Why does it take “weeks” of preparation and “coaching” by his handlers before he can meet, behind closed doors, with Putin? We will never know what really happened in this meeting, but rest assured, the whole world is laughing at slo joe the demented, and at the US. It is beyond embarrassing. It is dangerous.
“The meeting will also test the strength and endurance of the 78-year-old Biden, coming at the end of a long road trip to Europe”. What strength does Biden have, he has dementia. There is the babbling brook and the babbling Joe Biden. I would rather listen to a babbling brook.
Since we have a free press, the rest of the world knows what goes on here—the honorable as well as the embarrassing. As for Putin, specifically, he knows full well what he is dealing with—and it isn’t the epitome of power and smarts.
I’m sure Putin is shaking in his boots and fears meeting with Biden! HA HA I can’t keep a straight face when saying this!
Having seen footage of Biden meeting with the Queen I’m not holding out any hope he’ll come across as strong. He was walking and moving as gingerly as the 95 year old Queen. Putin might present a velvet glove but he has an iron hand within it and he’s not afraid to use it.
The only way he can avoid looking weak is to stay home and let the Leftstream Press cover for him.
So tomorrow Biden meets with Putin.
Today Southwest Airlines is suffering from computer system problems that have caused massive delays and cancellations of flights. Am I the only one who sees a correlation here?