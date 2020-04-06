Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says coronavirus aid should be thought of as reparations for the minority community. More information is coming out which shows how Barack Obama’s administration actually contributed to the shortage of medical supplies, and what do we need to do to get the economy going again? All that and more on today’s show!

Using data from Michigan, AOC is making the case that there is a strong racial element behind coronavirus deaths… as if the virus were somehow racist. She said that coronavirus aid should be “drafted with a lens of reparations.”

Now that more information is coming out on how the Obama administration left the country unprepared to fight a major pandemic, leftwing media outlets are trying to cover for him.

What can be done to get the economy started again? Is now the right time?

