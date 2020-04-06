Millions of face masks headed to China thanks to Bush foundation effort
In less than a month after its formation, the US-China Coronavirus Action Network (US-China CAN), initiated by the George H. W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations (the Bush China Foundation) in the last week of January, is producing concrete results to help China combat the novel coronavirus.
Working with a private-sector partner, Asia and America Consultants, the US-China CAN facilitated the procurement and shipment of 550,000 US-produced medical-grade surgical masks to the Beijing and Chengdu governments for distribution within the first week.
The US-China Business Council (USCBC), the National Committee on US-China Relations and the George H. W. Bush Foundation for US-China Relations have organized a shipment to China containing much needed medical supplies, including 2 million masks.
“At this critical moment, the US private sector stands with and in support with the Chinese people,” said Evan Greenberg, the USCBC Chair, Vice Chair of the National Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Chubb. “I would like to thank FedEx for donating air transportation of these relief supplies to China. I would also like to thank Walmart for joining Chubb in helping to obtain these goods. This donation is just one example of the many efforts undertaken by the US private sector to assist China in combating the coronavirus.” – Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
Approached by the US-China Business Council, the network united different forces in securing 2 million masks to donate as an overt gesture of goodwill and support by the US business community to China last week.
“There is a Chinese saying: ‘feng yu tong zhou’ — ‘wind and rain, we all are in the same boat,'” said David Firestein, president and CEO of the Bush China Foundation. “This is exactly how we see the present crisis: We are all in this together. We at the Bush China Foundation will do everything we can to help our Chinese friends cope with the challenges posed by this virus.”
“Working to help fight and defeat COVID-19 is going to be our foundation’s top priority for as long as it’s necessary and as long as we can add value in helping China cope with this public health crisis,” Firestein continued.
Robbin Goodman, director of business programs and corporate affairs at the Bush China Foundation, is the primary organizer of US-China CAN.
“It’s difficult to pin down the exact number of people and organizations involved because the way we built the network as quickly and effectively as possible was by tapping into and linking a diverse group of previously isolated existing networks. Roughly within the first 24 hours, 48 hours, of the initiative, we reached over 1,000 contacts worldwide. Many responded and are actively working with us,” Goodman said.
The network includes large corporation, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and individual volunteers across the world, according to Goodman, and he said the list is growing daily.
“Every day we are connecting with new organizations and individuals who are joining the network to take action to fight the coronavirus,” he said.
Goodman said that the Bush China Foundation is currently working with both US and Chinese foundations and private-sector partners to provide at least another 7 million masks this coming week to China and an anticipated 10 million or more over the next month.
“What we have seen very clearly over the last couple of weeks is that many, many Americans care about the situation in China and want to help in any way they can,” said Firestein. “The niche that we are filling with our US-China CAN effort is to connect questions with answers and needs with capacity while increasing overall coordination and efficiency and reducing redundancy of effort.”
For example, through the Silk Road International Chamber of Commerce based in Hong Kong and Xi’an, US-China CAN is able to reach out to more than 20 countries. Masks and other medical supplies have been identified in and procured from countries including Panama, Mexico, Turkey and the US.
Last week’s 2 million masks were paid for by Walmart and Chubb and shipped for free by FedEx. Union Logistica SA and Asia and America Consultants assisted in locating a reliable source for the masks. In China, the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries is helping to get the supplies to the right people, according to Firestein.
The US-China CAN is also working to help China to better diagnose the virus.
Z Lab Global of Houston, Texas, led by Dr Sunny Zhang, a member of the Bush China Foundation board of advisers, quickly identified an early detection kit that can deliver results much faster. The Bush China Foundation, through US-China CAN, is working to increase access to diagnostic kits by providing actionable information to relevant Chinese officials and assisting with the sourcing of funds, said Goodman.
While acknowledging that the development of a vaccine is likely the strongest tool in the long-term fight against the virus, members of US-China CAN also anticipate numerous policy-level impediments to rapidly deploying the vaccine and are working to help overcome such hurdles.
“Our foundation, through US-China CAN, is also serving as a conduit to get actionable information relating to potential COVID-19 vaccine candidates to relevant Chinese policymakers on an expeditious basis,” said Firestein.
The Bush China Foundation’s ability to organize quickly and take concrete steps that result in meaningful actions is no accident. Working with China to fight infectious diseases has been a core focus of the organization since the beginning.
In 2003 during the first George H. W. Bush Conference on US-China Relations, Chinese and US researchers and scholars discussed collaborative research opportunities in various strategic areas including global public health and the SARS epidemic.
For the past 17 years, dialogues on US-China cooperation on infectious diseases have remained a major focus in its biennial conference.
“In 2015, the Bush China Conference focused exclusively on the critical role of the United States and China in preventing, preparing for and responding to emerging infectious diseases and pandemics,” said Goodman.
Last week, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai expressed thanks to the US business community for its shipment of 2 million masks to China.
“That gracious expression of gratitude has inspired us to work even harder, in partnership with our friends in China, to combat this virus,” said Firestein.
Goodman said that any individuals, organizations and companies who want to take action to help fight the humanitarian crisis can reach out to him by telephone at (361) 461-2368, by email at rgoodman@bushchinafoundation.org or at his WeChat account, RobbinGoodman.
Well. There you have it America. The former three administrations are now showing who they really care about. US made, medical grade, face masks. China makes 95% of our antibiotics and have most all of the other medicines which are in your local pharmacy.
If this doesn’t tell you what these former administrations are all about then I don’t know what else could convince the people who have paid the taxes and footed the bill for everything in this country including politicians salaries.
You find out who your friends are and no matter how much Bush, Obama and Clinton tell you otherwise. You cannot believe them.
I wondered why Laura Bush was not supporting Melania Trump. That goes for Rosalind Carter, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton as well. They hate Trump and his wife and his supporters, because he has called them ALL out on their dishonesty.
How absolutely disgusting of the Bush administration! Not to mention TREASONOUS!
IF WE THE PEOPLE are all in the same boat with China, its either a Chinese Junk boat or a George Bush Cruise ship which is turning out to be the same kind of flying Dutchman ghost ship. Somebody just let me out, and get me some leadership who knows how to protect and defend its own. Talk about criminal political malfeasance. These Chinese need to pay. Two weeks after their weaponized virus got loose they bought up every face mask in the world they could get a monopoly on, while seeding the virus in the places that they compete most economically. The mask has finally come off the Bush legacy and their creepy Now revealed Clintonian like foundation as well. Another Chinese bought and paid for American seeded and planted Bush that can only bear the tainted fruit to take down our economy and weaken our American strength. Just how bad can it get in fake American Leadership, now bought and paid for in American lives. The Chinese political virus runs deep,,,in our current American deep State. The Chinese purchased party faces change, but the incompetence and corruption remain the same, and WE THE PEOPLE end up paying the price while the Deep State co-conspirators get richer.
You have the wrong Bush. It’s H.W. Charity. The problem is Walmart and Chubb did not prioritize the U.S. government like Amazon did and allowed a private group purchase 2 million 3M masks, while 3M has also been selling directly to China.. I’m trying to understand how they’ve managed to stick their heads in the sand and ignore the shortages here.
I’d more than support Trump putting a dead stop to these transactions.
Yes, it’s the H.W. Bush Foundation as is stated in the article.
Why is the Bush family neck deep with the Chinese? Why are they helping the Chinese when they have had so much more money than we have had? Why isn’t a former president’s foundation helping Americans instead of foreign countries?
What do the Bushes get out of this? I see Neil and Marvin are on it.
Only part of the Bush family seems to be involved and not until 2017. That was a year before he died and he was 93 at the time. I wonder if he even knew this foundation was formed.
So, what does the Bush family have to do with it?
Wikipedia: Other business engagements
In 2002, Bush signed a consulting contract that paid $2 million in stock over five years to work for Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp., a firm backed by Jiang Mianheng, the son of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, plus $10,000 for every board meeting he attends.[18]
Bush serves as co-chairman of a company called Crest Investment. Crest pays him $60,000 a year to provide miscellaneous consulting services.[19][20]
Neil Bush is the Founder and Chairman of the George H.W. Bush Foundation For U.S.-China Relations [22]. Created in 2017, the Foundation serves as a U.S.-China Relations Think Tank, Track 2 Diplomacy Policy Hub and for Business, Trade and U.S. Investment [23]. The organization holds an annual George H.W. Bush Conference on U.S.-China Relations
In 2001, Neil Bush incorporated an investment firm called LehmanBush with veteran China lawyer Edward Lehman.[21]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neil_Bush
A Lesser Known Bush
Neil Bush is a Bush Baby who never ran for President.
https://crooksandliars.com/2016/03/lesser-known-bush
the humorous part about this is that 3M has a factory in Shang Hia the only makes medical grade face masks!!!!!
Unadulterated greed has advocated so-called free trade for our manufacturing Barons, by greedy Christless Secular Democrat and Rino legislators.
Made in Communist China says all our goods because of our manufacturing Barons greed. The Secular West is as Christless as the Communist East in Government, Law and Education, because of this rotten Dem and Rino legislation. School teachers here normalize unhealthy behaviors to malleable children by Dem Legislation, where once they led them in The Lord’s Prayer.
As arbitrary absolutes characterize communist rule, so it now is in the secular west in government, law and education. Secular Democrat and Rino legislation with the help of the Media Barons have opened the door to Christless Secularism; but once the door is opened anything can become law by the arbitrary judgements of secular men.
Meanwhile, China is actively denying medical aid to the USA now that they produce the lion’s share of our medicine.
Good job, Bush family. 1000 points of light. Read my lips, no new taxes. It’s a new world order.
Just amazing.
Seems they aren’t the only group, but the BrothersBrothers donation of 180,000 other masks to China was done back in January. Nothing like China holding back needed parts and then us sending it all to them what is made here. https://brothersbrother.org/us-charity-groups-show-support-in-fight-against-covid-19/
China manufactures these masks, makes a profit, then ships them here and other parts of the world. An American charity then collects the masks and an American company ships these mask for free to give to the Chinese for free after the Chinese had just sold these masks to America. This can’t be right. Never mind that it is going to the second largest economy on earth.
darby you will not like this then….. Wish I read the whole article but apparently China is selling these masks back to us as excess supply double dipping???