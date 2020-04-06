Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for coronavirus reparations for minorities, claiming higher numbers of COVID-19 fatalities in low-income communities stems from underlying inequality.

COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020

You literally just made this up. Racial data on coronavirus deaths doesn't exist yet https://t.co/KjuWjOJ5Bl — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 3, 2020

With her district ravaged by the coronavirus, AOC came under fire Friday for participating in a “virtual forum” with constituents — from the comforts of her plush abode in DC.

“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue,” AOC told WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Wednesday.

