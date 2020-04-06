Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for coronavirus reparations for minorities, claiming higher numbers of COVID-19 fatalities in low-income communities stems from underlying inequality.

With her district ravaged by the coronavirus, AOC came under fire Friday for participating in a “virtual forum” with constituents — from the comforts of her plush abode in DC.

“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue,” AOC told WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Wednesday.

Listen Below:

Sourced from New York Post

Rating: 1.0/5. From 1 vote.
Please wait...