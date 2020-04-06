Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for coronavirus reparations for minorities, claiming higher numbers of COVID-19 fatalities in low-income communities stems from underlying inequality.
COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities.
Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions.
Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020
You literally just made this up. Racial data on coronavirus deaths doesn't exist yet https://t.co/KjuWjOJ5Bl
— Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) April 3, 2020
With her district ravaged by the coronavirus, AOC came under fire Friday for participating in a “virtual forum” with constituents — from the comforts of her plush abode in DC.
“We’re kind of creating a class and race issue,” AOC told WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Wednesday.
Listen Below:
Sourced from New York Post
I believe the highest IQ recently was measured around 215.
AOC keeps proving that while there may be an upper limit on intelligence, there’s no upper limit on stupidity. She keeps blazing the way to new heights every week.
Is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling us that the Coronavirus is racist??
That the Coronavirus discriminates toward the minorities??
Maybe if the Democrats make a law that the Coronavirus can’t discriminate.
This would solve her worries.
I guess this tells us how the radical, bimbo bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got elected by the New York’s 14th congressional district.
The New York’s 14th congressional district has got to be the dumbest people in New York.
So a human (fetus) isn’t a human unless the mother decides it is, boys are sometimes really girls, and now viruses are racist. Can’t accept the Bible or millions of years of evolution. Where do they come up with this s#!! and desire to sound stupid to Christians and atheists? You are right, they have to be the dumbest people.
I believe we Americans deserve reparations for having suffered with people like AOC.
And she should pay them directly to anyone who has heard, or seen her.
I have never understood how a member of congress can blatantly lie through their teeth and not be reprimanded for it. If a person with a real job lied about something work related they’d be fired on the spot.
People in New York’s 14th Congressional District ARE Lemmings! Every last one of them. With politicians like AOC no wonder NY is a sewer.
This idiot will say anything to get her face in the news. She has missed another opportunity to be quiet, and appear less stupid than she is.
AOC doesn’t believe one word of what she is saying. She only floats these trial balloons to see if she can get a reaction. She knows exactly what she is doing. She foments strife and division where ever she goes. A typical dyed in the red wool COMMUNIST who has been incubated in a so-called institution of higher learning. She uses her position that the voters voted for to further expand the communist ideology.
Who are the idiots who can’t wait to quote her every word, thus encouraging her to blabber every other day, making up nonsense along
the way???