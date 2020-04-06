Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said Sunday the American public shouldn’t worry about the coronavirus outbreak in China.
“It’s a very, very low risk to the United States,” Fauci said during an interview with radio show host John Catsimatidis.
“But it’s something that we as public health officials need to take very seriously… It isn’t something the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about. Because we have ways of preparing and screening of people coming in [from China]. And we have ways of responding – like we did with this one case in Seattle, Washington, who had traveled to China and brought back the infection.”
Below is a video of Anthony Fauci being asked questions by Greg Kelly Reports
“This is not a major threat for the people in United States, and this is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about” – Dr. Fauci to @gregkellyusa, Jan 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xMrkGEvVX3
this is February 29 pic.twitter.com/njUiXbvE0A
2nd video from February 29th on the Today Show, posted by Twitter user on April 3rd.
In Anthony Fauci’s partial defense, all the official data from China made it look like the virus was under control. Trump wasn’t buying it because he knows all too well that China lies.
The “official” death toll in Wuhan was around 3000. But last week Wuhan ordered 200,000 more body bags from Taiwan. It’s not just bad there. It’s really really bad. I don’t for a moment believe the USA has the most deaths. China lied then and continues to lie now.
The real point here is the democrat investigation, the democrat idiots claim Trump didn’t act fast enough although Fauci said this on 21 Jan and trump shut down China travel on 29 Jan Bel Edwards gov of Louisiana said there was no indication of a problem when Mardi Gras was held
Keep in mind this is an immune system issue. Communism wears the soul down and makes one submit. Its why they had the suicide nets around the dorms of the Apple factory that we read about not too long ago. The immune system in a despaired person is much more vulnerable when needing to fight off a disease. The fear tactics being imposed upon us by the media has made some to despair. I have seen t first hand. Some people have no hope.
The point to this for me is not to blame Fauci although he really should be fired. This points out that nobody knew how bad this would get, not the president and certainly not the so-called expert scientists. But, media and leftists always say trust science. Listen to your experts. Trump listened to this expert and he did not serve him well.
So, those who were mired butt deep in trying to impeach this president on false grounds and made up stories can now set back and blame Trump.
Thanks, Fauci. Whatever you’re paid, you’re not worth it.
The problem with science is that the theory or hypothesis put forward is only as good as the data used to form it. When new data appears, the theory or hypothesis changes and that becomes the new “truth.” The danger is that sometimes the data source can’t be trusted (China) or mitigating data is not evident or is ignored or even “cherry-picked” to substantiate the theory. I would give Dr. Fauci the benefit of the doubt in this case considering the WHO seemed to be in agreement. We now are fully aware of their credibility (China and WHO) and not make the mistake of relying on any information/data that they provide.
The president always has and always will get the best and most reliable information he can to make an informed decision. He has had the weight of all of this on his shoulders. I have been skeptical of Dr. Fauci and why this information about Fauci was not made available to the public in a wide release of Fauci’s statements I don’t know. I stay as informed as I can. China is a communist country, with communist leaders. No one in their right mind should ever believe anything they say, except for those who profited off the deals they made with them. Joe Biden’s son comes to mind and those who defend China, who sold us out to China, like the FORMER three administrations who know exactly what they did. They allowed China to buy access to America through the back doors and under the table deals. The former three administrations sold the NAFTA agreement to the American people by reiterating it would be good for America and how cheap products would be. Not so cheap anymore is it. They have ruined our economy and our health. They put China before the American people and their health by having 95% of antibiotics made there among other medicines.
A man who was former police chief in a major city told me that China was not to be trusted. He knew from first hand experience, for he was working on security for the Olympics and had to get his pay up front.
Fauci might have misspoke. He starts out by saying people should take it seriously and take the advice of the CDC. Then he goes on to make the American people statement. Probably should have said “don’t panic”. At the same time, he wasn’t aware Iranians were bringing it in, other countries had Chinese going back to their jobs in Italy from the celebrations, which then spread it through other countries besides getting to the U.S. Then you have all the tourists, students, etc., bringing it back. Hindsight is terrible, but the point was “Trump was not listening to the scientists and experts”, which this is what the scientists and experts were telling him. Trump went with his gut and stopped the flights a week later. But the Chinese (and Iranians) were still entering from the borders and from cruises.