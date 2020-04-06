Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said Sunday the American public shouldn’t worry about the coronavirus outbreak in China.

“It’s a very, very low risk to the United States,” Fauci said during an interview with radio show host John Catsimatidis.

“But it’s something that we as public health officials need to take very seriously… It isn’t something the American public needs to worry about or be frightened about. Because we have ways of preparing and screening of people coming in [from China]. And we have ways of responding – like we did with this one case in Seattle, Washington, who had traveled to China and brought back the infection.”

Excerpt from The Hill dated 01/26/20 07:00 AM EST.

Below is a video of Anthony Fauci being asked questions by Greg Kelly Reports

“This is not a major threat for the people in United States, and this is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about” – Dr. Fauci to @gregkellyusa, Jan 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xMrkGEvVX3 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 3, 2020

this is February 29 pic.twitter.com/njUiXbvE0A — Steph (@steph93065) April 3, 2020

2nd video from February 29th on the Today Show, posted by Twitter user on April 3rd.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: This is the advice that President Trump was receiving, as well, yet media blames him, not the experts.

Here’s an example of the unhinged coverage liberal viewers are watching.

More blame for political gain: Washington state nonprofit files lawsuit saying Fox News misled viewers about coronavirus