Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sparked outrage after deciding to move 64 migrants on a bus from the Windy City to a neighboring Republican suburb.

On Wednesday, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago, city officials told Fox 32.

Hours later, 64 of them were taken to a Hampton Inn hotel in Burr Ridge – 20 miles southwest from downtown – where they will be housed for at least the next 30 days.

Republican Mayor of Burr Ridge, Gary Grasso, directed his anger at Lightfoot and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker for using the migrants as ‘political pawns.’

He said: ‘We are very unhappy that nobody from the city, from the state called and told me’

Migrants From Texas Border Sent From Chicago To Elk Grove Village — With Little Warning

Ninety Venezuelan migrants, bused from Texas, arrived at an Elk Grove Village hotel today (Saturday).

The migrants arrived yesterday at Union Station and with little notice, were transported to Elk Grove Village today.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has sent several busloads of migrants from the Texas border to Chicago and other sanctuary cities. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot then sent the bus on to Elk Grove Village, Elk Grove Village Mayor Criag Johnson said.

Johnson called Lightfoot “inept” and the “worst mayor I’ve had to deal with in 26 years as mayor.” He also called the handling of the situation, “haphazard.”

He said Elk Grove Village is not a sanctuary city and said if Lightfoot wants Chicago to be praised as a sanctuary city, she should deal with the consequences of that as well.

