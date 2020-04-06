As liberal networks debate whether to pull broadcasting pressers from the president of the United States because they don’t like him, one anti-Trump network might not have a choice if they want to boost ratings. CNN had quite a dismal first quarter, with not a single one of their programs cracking the top 20 in the rating chart. President Trump has made the network his top punching bag, and rightfully so. It’s no secret that the top brass at CNN hate Trump.

Source – Townhall.

According to data from Nielsen Media Research, Fox News had their highest-rated quarter in network history. The network boasted 10 of the top 15 cable news shows in the 25-54 demo. Sean Hannity’s prime time show averaged 4,220,000 viewers, Tucker Carlson drew 4,005,000, The Five drew 3,558,000, Laura Ingraham drew 3,551,000, and Bret Baier’s Special Report scored 3,129,000.

Source – Mediaite