As liberal networks debate whether to pull broadcasting pressers from the president of the United States because they don’t like him, one anti-Trump network might not have a choice if they want to boost ratings. CNN had quite a dismal first quarter, with not a single one of their programs cracking the top 20 in the rating chart. President Trump has made the network his top punching bag, and rightfully so. It’s no secret that the top brass at CNN hate Trump.
Source – Townhall.
According to data from Nielsen Media Research, Fox News had their highest-rated quarter in network history. The network boasted 10 of the top 15 cable news shows in the 25-54 demo. Sean Hannity’s prime time show averaged 4,220,000 viewers, Tucker Carlson drew 4,005,000, The Five drew 3,558,000, Laura Ingraham drew 3,551,000, and Bret Baier’s Special Report scored 3,129,000.
Source – Mediaite
I don’t see how any of their shows crack the top 100.
If there are a total of 63 cable news shows, still nothing on CNN deserves to be in the top 100. They’re that bad.
What’s really mystifying is how they still have anyone paying for ads.
Hannity, the one Fox personality who’s still around from when I first started watching FNC (it was O’Reilly, Hannity & Colmes, Gretchen Van Susteren in prime time back then) is at the top of the ratings. Fox has crept to the left from when they first started, but it’s still better than all the alternatives. If anyone remembers Donna Fiducia . . . she was a favorite of my family also.