Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hounded the Trump administration for the conditions at the southern border. AOC was a leading critic of the so-called “kids in cages.” But then what happened? The border crisis is now worse than ever, and AOC has been silent. She finally spoke out this week, and her comments are just stunning!

AOC says there is no border crisis. She has other leftwing terms to describe the situation. AOC also says that conservatives are using the phrase “border surge” to spread division and the “R” word. (You know it!)

Joe Biden joins woke corporate leaders to denounce Georgia’s new voting laws. Plus, how’s that “defund the police” movement working out for leftwing cities?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

