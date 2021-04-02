Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hounded the Trump administration for the conditions at the southern border. AOC was a leading critic of the so-called “kids in cages.” But then what happened? The border crisis is now worse than ever, and AOC has been silent. She finally spoke out this week, and her comments are just stunning!
AOC says there is no border crisis. She has other leftwing terms to describe the situation. AOC also says that conservatives are using the phrase “border surge” to spread division and the “R” word. (You know it!)
Joe Biden joins woke corporate leaders to denounce Georgia’s new voting laws. Plus, how’s that “defund the police” movement working out for leftwing cities?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Don’t say “surge”? Ocasio Cortez, you have a “surge” in the Airspace between your ears. The “surge” in the Airspace between your ears is causing “climate change”, so we will have to put a cap on top of your neck, like Biden capping oil wells.
I say if she really thinks there’s no crisis. LIVE ON THE BORDER for a month, THEN come back and tell us there’s nothing wrong. OH and go down there with NO ARMED security!
AOC is a mentally deranged evil *****, send her to the border to take care of the raped, mutiliated, and murdered kids at the border by the cartels, and the pedophiles in America! this is so pathetic it is indescribable!
Who is this woman, and I say it with the most sarcasm I can muster, that she has the “authority” to tell anyone not to say “surge”? I’ve had it with people saying that this word or that word cannot be said because it hurts someone’s sensitivity or is hurtful or whatever. Get a life, it’s not about “you”!
Surge means an increase of large to catastrophic levels. When the Biden administration’s decisions result in cages (the word they coined under Trump) meant for 250 people holding more than a thousand, convention centers becoming holding facilities because the others are filled to over 2,000% there is no other appropriate term.
There is a BORDER CRISIS and a SURGE. There!
Get over it.
HEE HAW HEE HAW HEE HAW! Why do I keep seeing this donkey face when I thought the TV show was cancelled over 40 years ago.
Crisis! Surge!
It’s hard to think that someone like her is a college grad, much less be a part of our government. It doesn’t say much for the quality of education at the school she attended, nor for the intelligence of the voters in her district.