In a recent news article (not an opinion piece) about South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive orders on fairness in women’s sports, CNN reporter Devan Cole stated that, “It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.”
It’s a bold claim. Millions of babies are born and assigned a sex at birth every single year, which undermines the idea that there is “no consensus criteria” for it.
Even with that inconvenient truth aside, CNN itself was assigning sex at birth in its own articles just days prior to claiming that it’s impossible to do so. Jack Crowe of the National Review pointed out that on March 28, CNN published an article about Hillary Duff welcoming her third child. In the article, CNN identifies the baby as a girl.
From the article: “Hilary Duff welcomed her third child, a girl named Mae James Bair. The former Disney Channel star shared a photo of her newborn daughter on Instagram.” The article then goes on to explain that Duff even published a book about her experience as a mother, titled “My Brave Little Girl.”
Just a day before that, CNN published an article about Bindi Irwin giving birth to her first child, wherein they also identify the baby’s gender. “The ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ star and her husband, Chandler Powell, announced the arrival of their first child together, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on Instagram.”
How can CNN justify publishing back-to-back articles announcing the births of baby girls, then publish a news piece stating that it’s impossible to know a person’s gender identity at birth? If that claim was simply the author’s opinion, then it should not have appeared in a news piece. Passing off opinion as fact is misleading and disingenuous.
“CNN reporter Devan Cole stated that, “It’s not possible to know a person’s gender identity at birth, and there is no consensus criteria for assigning sex at birth.” Yep, Devan, all of you liberals are not males or females. You Devan, do not know what gender you are, because like all liberals you are sick in the head and you are “fake news” communists. Devan, guess what, we conservatives know that we human beings are either male or female, as we are NOT fake news.
Devan should revisit his pants. Mental gender “identity” is a mental disorder. Gender is being a male or female. Even gays have gender. Liberals do not get to redefine all words and the world no matter how privileged they think they are to be smarter than everyone else in their fantasy land.
Yeah, there are only two genders, Male and Female. If you are born with a penis you are a MALE, if you are born with a vagina your are a FEMALE. No exceptions at all! Proven by your DNA and Science and Religion – no exceptions under any circumstance. Only one Male can marry one Female. No exceptions.
LBGTQ folks are mentally ill and need psychological treatment. No exceptions
You can “love” a person of the same sex but you cannot marry them. You can have a contractual relationship with them, but you cannot marry them. Marriage is a Religious contract, not a civil contract. It is between the parties and God.
Males cannot participate in Female sports and Females cannot participate in Male sports. Simple!
Having surgical “sex changes” or using chemicals to alter your sexual behavior are fruitless and do not change science/facts/religion.
If you do not agree, please consult your psychologist or psychiatrist so they can bring your back to normalcy!
IF you can’t LOOK at the crotch and see if there’s a vagina or penis, THEN YOU ARE EITHER stupid or blind..
IF the former they shouldn’t BE A DOCTOR. IF the latter, they CAN’T be a doctor..
I spent 10 years working in Labor and Delivery. I’d like to place a wager with whomever doesn’t know the difference. Lets both stand outside the labor and delivery ER and both look at the equipment that newborns come out of the ER with. If you can see anything other than a penis or a vagina, I’ll give you a Starbucks gift card for 25 bucks.
This is the very reason that democrats can’t win anything. What we really should by trying to repair is not what between the legs but what’s between the ears. Don’t try to discuss it with a democrat, they don’t have the brain for it, so no explanation would work.
No consensus critiers…*** is that supposed to mean? The Good God Almighty assigned the sexes and no braindead communist is going to change that!!!
Leftists can do anything we continue to let them get away with. So don’t bow to them, their yelling, or their BS.
Determining a person’s gender “identity” at birth may not be possible, but determining a person’s factual gender (sex) at birth is easily done, and is scientific fact.
TILL they can show me VIA MRI, and bloody typing that ‘gender identity is REAL< and is NOT a made up mental illness, I WILL NEVER believe there really IS such a thing as "Gender identity".
I really don’t understand how this nonsense of ‘assigning’ sex at birth ever got traction (but then the left is really good at framing a conversation so it’s easy for them to sway people). When a baby is born they perform a visual inspection to DOCUMENT the sex of the baby on the birth certificate. 99.8% of the time it is accurate as deformities do occasionally happen. The sex of the baby is based on the chromosome that enters the egg at fertilization. Science has progressed to the point that we can identify which sex from that time. Since the dawn of time it’s been birth that is the accepted method without invading the womb.
Science is only used when leftists are trying to twist something. Science says mammals on planet earth need a male and a female to reproduce yet they want to try and confuse the issue with garbage like this.
I once had a female dog that apparently identified as a male dog because she would start humping any male dog at the drop of a hat!
Science fact_ There are over 6,500 identical genes that are found in both bio men and bio women, yet they all present differently in men than they do in women. These delusional transgenders are lost in mental fantasies that have NOTHING to do with reality.
Facts are sexist.. Facts are racist… Didn’t you get the memo from AOC?
In the immortal words of Mr. Rogers: Girls are fancy on the inside, boys are fancy on the outside. Every body’s fancy, every body’s fine, your body’s fancy and so is mine.
It really isn’t all that hard to understand.
Mr. Rogers may well be the next casualty of the Woke Left if the give it any thought.
#1. Remember CNN is nothing more than a grocery store rag, a comic book,
a propaganda outlet for the dishonorable, dishonest, Socialist Democrat Party.
Genesis 1:27
27 So God created mankind in his own image,
in the image of God he created them;
male and female he created them.
(Democrats think they are above GOD)
#2. To Democrats, Facts, Truth, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if they DON’T WANT to believe them.
Democrats will just make up their own Facts, Truth, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that the Democrat is running at the time.
soooooo…….. I am of this CONSENSUS ……….. “IGNORANT (lack of education)” LIBERALS are unaware of a science called Human Anatomy ………
these people need professional mental health tests in an institution
“Passing off opinion as fact is misleading and disingenuous.” So typical of the whole crowd of teleprompter readers at CNN.
As a machanic it is so easy to tell the sex of a baby. If it has a spark plug it’s a boy. If it has a cracked radiator it’s a girl. How dumb can these people be, 99% of them don’t know the difference! They can look in their underwear, we learned when we were kids by playing nurse and doctor. Those were the good old days. Just kidding.
This is so stupid we are trying to take people with mental problems and tell them their delusions are real when common sense is needed here there is not one doctor or scientist that will tell you the human race has more than two genders. You want a boy puppy you flip it over if it has balls its a boy if it doesn’t then its a girl same with people there i solved the big question with common sense and honesty. Speaking of honesty having sex with someone of the same gender does not make you another race or gender that is your sexual preference that’s it. A lot of them have problems because they feel dirty or perverted and they want us to say it’s normal. Wake up call its not and if asked yes it is a sin and yes you will go to hell for it if you believe in god. This is not my opinion it is the belief of “every” religion on this planet and has been since before all of us were even born. We keep making up things to try and make these pervert’s feel better. What’s next having sex with and animal means your that animal trapped in a human body ? No you are sicko these are not real things about a race, or gender etc.. No these are the sexual preferences of sick people that’s why they have the highest suicide rate they know it you know it everyone knows it. The majority of people who have sex changes are highly suicidal because they were told don’t worry all your problems will go away after the surgery. Except after their surgery all their problems are still there. They needed mental health treatment not a sex change most have body dysmorphia their doctor should deal with that before doing anything else. Lets stop telling people lies when we all know its a load of P/C B/S
Let me be perfectly clear anyone can live their life any way they want to. I am not saying we should attack or do anything to anyone who thinks their a girl when their a boy. Or if they want to have sex with the same gender as long as you are consenting adults again this is your sexual preference and no ones business. This is 2021 it isn’t shocking anymore it doesn’t even make you special anymore its normal to see gay people at restaurants, bars, movies etc.. I say live your life and leave other people alone don’t tell them how to live their lives. Now with that said all i ask is for the same courtesy don’t ask me to say its normal and don’t tell me i have to accept things that are a lie. Science tells us the truth and the truth is there are only two genders and we do not need a pop singer or and activist or a CNN anchor telling us there are more than two genders ! Why because that’s not even and opinion its and outright lie. Science isn’t homophobic, xenophobic etc.. it is just the pure truth your opinion doesn’t change the truth. Honestly if we need more of anything in this country that is it “pure honesty” no more fake news !
One has to wonder, with all of the educational resources available in this country, how stupidity and willful ignorance has come to be the shining example and the intellectual end product pf what higher education puts out. How in hell did we ever get to the point where something so blatantly obvious has become an “issue” and deemed worthy of debate? Biological science and genetics dictates what one’s sex is. Gender identity is a modern-day political invention in an attempt to cast doubt on the obvious. Since we are supposed to follow the science where COVID is concerned, would it not seem reasonable to do the same regarding maleness and femaleness? And, Mr Cole, you identify with whatever sex you are born as. If that confuses anyone, then the confusion does not lie in the genital area.
LOL!!! Looks like Devan flunk his middle school sex education class!
HAHAHA and to think these twerps claim to be the “party of science.”
They don’t even know which gender has a penis…bunch of .
It’s actually quite simple: if the chromosomes are XX, it’s female; if they’re XY, it’s male…that’s it.
Doesn’t matter how one mutilates oneself, the gender does NOT change.
If you’re born a dude, you’re still a dude no matter what, and the same goes for if you’re born a girl…simply put: you can’t change your genetics.
God determines sex long before birth, and yes, that’s the One True God!!!
Is being “stupid” a prerequisite to now work at CNN?
Been that way for decades now.
Hahahaha the Liberals are truly crazy. I think I’m a Rhinoceros so you all have to pretend with me. That means I’m also an endangered species. Pretending is so much fun.