Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used an MSNBC interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to bash conservatives and the Republican Party. AOC said that conservative speech should actually be banned, because it incites violence.
Perhaps AOC forgot about actual violence like Antifa or BLM riots? Maybe AOC hadn’t heard of swimmer Riley Gaines getting attacked simply for speaking out on women’s sports. AOC also continued her push on MSNBC for the green new deal.
Joe Biden prepares to announce for reelection. Plus, the woke Bud Light VP is now taking a leave of absence.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
It amazes me that there are so many Democrat “Piped Piper” rats, who are willing following the destructive Democrats to their own deaths and possibly the death of our free country.
To the Democrat Party cult and their supporters, God, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, False gods Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Make that Conservative speech needs to be banned because “It incites DEFIANCE” against the Democrat delusions that you can talk your way into new unreliable unworkable political realities that promise you everything, but deliver only failure and Democrat party disfigurement. The Democrats under Biden must be feeling really secure in their government steal, and ability to keep stealing the power by their legions of media mind manipulators to so boldly declare our Constitution void and meaningless that native born Americans have no rights to free speech. Freedom to abuse that very speech is what sustains their stolen power base and allows their delusions to continue to walk the American earth rotting sound American minds, and preparing our innocent young children who survive their ghastly gauntlets of abortion to be formed and preened for future sexual abuse by hair sniffing fools, and body disfiguring pedophiles, some Democrat Representatives of whom would go so far as to marry their bothers just to get a green card into the country, being too lazy to jump the border the good old fashion hard way, like the millions of their foreign Marxist indoctrinated useful idiots do down south on our border today with Joe waving them in from afar. Her Green New Deal must be the color of the mold dripping from her Slimer Ghost busting lips that resurrect Marx and Alinsky with every word she speaks.
AOC is an actress, not an actual politician. Ignore her, even if the Leftist media has nothing else to offer.
Shut the hell uyp and move to China.