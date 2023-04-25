Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used an MSNBC interview with former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to bash conservatives and the Republican Party. AOC said that conservative speech should actually be banned, because it incites violence.

Perhaps AOC forgot about actual violence like Antifa or BLM riots? Maybe AOC hadn’t heard of swimmer Riley Gaines getting attacked simply for speaking out on women’s sports. AOC also continued her push on MSNBC for the green new deal.

Joe Biden prepares to announce for reelection. Plus, the woke Bud Light VP is now taking a leave of absence.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

