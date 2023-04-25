Liberal lawmakers have embarked on a multi-state bus tour to push for a shake-up at the nation’s highest court.
“I’ve worked in law all my life and the last thing I would want to do is mess with the United States Supreme Court,” U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. “But the United States Supreme Court is messing with our democracy. They undercut the basic premise of law when they are captured by extremists who are more interested in advancing their own personal political views than following the rule of law, than following precedent.”
Warren, alongside U.S. Sen. Ed Markey and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, was in Boston’s Copley Square Monday morning to advocate for the addition of more supreme court justices and to take up the call for judicial ethics rules.
The lawmakers were joined by former Commissioner Caroline Fredrickson of President Biden’s Commission on the Supreme Court, gun safety advocate David Hogg, GLAD executive director Janson Wu, and reproductive rights advocate and former Planned Parenthood official Alencia Johnson.
Their push for change, the group said Monday, comes following summer decisions by the court to overturn Roe v. Wade and loosen gun registration rules nationally. The tour also comes on the heels of revelations by ProPublica regarding Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his relationship with Republican mega donor Harlan Crow.
“Our message is simple, but its consequences are woven into the fabric of every right of every person of every community across this nation: our must fundamentally held freedoms are under siege,” Markey said. “The court is broken.”
Markey has proposed legislation which would expand the number of supreme court justices, currently set by U.S. Code at nine, to a total of 13 including the chief justice. According to Warren that piece of legislation represents an easy fix to a huge problem.
“It’s happened seven times in the past, it’s something we’re familiar with in law,” she said. “I think now is a moment when enough people around the country have said ‘this supreme court is out of control.’ That’s what this bus tour is about.”
Organizers did not say Monday where the following stops on the bus tour will land or who will make the journey, only saying that it will be a national tour.
