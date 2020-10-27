AOC is declaring war on New York’s creaky election operation.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx/Queens) Tuesday accused voting officials of making it tough to cast ballots in the Big Apple, pointing to hours-long lines and absentee ballot screw-ups.

“It should be easy to vote. That’s not a controversial position to have,” AOC tweeted. “And we should deeply care about disenfranchisement wherever it happens.”

New Yorkers had looked forward to the first experience with early voting in a presidential election this year.

But voters last weekend were forced to wait in lines that stretched for four hours or more.

Thousands of Brooklyn voters received absentee ballots that were addressed to others and had to be discarded.

AOC, who first won election in 2018 with a shocking upset over a powerful Democratic Party machine-backed incumbent, trashed New York’s Board of Elections as a cesspool of corruption and incompetence.

Elections and voting have traditionally been more closely scrutinized in swing states and in the South where voter suppression was historically linked to racism.

But despite its progressive reputation, New York ranks near the bottom of the 50 states by many voting rights metrics including overall turnout.

State law mandates that local boards of elections are run by officials nominated by Democratic and Republican parties, and in practice are staffed by political hacks. Reformers say elections should be run by a non-partisan government agency.

