Joe Biden angered a lot of American voters last week when he claimed no one lost their health insurance because of the Affordable Care Act, when millions were harmed because of Obamacare.

“Not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare,” Biden said during the Oct. 22 debate. “They did not lose their insurance, unless they chose they wanted to go to something else.”

One of those insurance-losing Americans is Hadley Heath Manning, of the Independent Women’s Forum, who says she witnessed the Democrat nominee claim “not one single person” lost their plan unless they chose to drop it.

“And I can tell you from my personal memory,” she says, “and from the record I have of the fact, including the letter I got in the mail, it was not a choice.”

Manning says it was not her choice to be moved by the federal government to a plan that would have doubled her premium, increased her deductible, and changed her coverage from what she chose.

The national media famously treaded lightly during eight years of the Obama administration but the “You can keep your insurance” claim from Barack Obama was easily proven wrong, with millions of Americans waving a cancellation letter to prove it was a lie.

Manning points out that fact-checker Politifact called that claim the “Lie of the Year” in 2013.

A “fact-check” from 2014 disputed an Associated Press estimate of 4.7 million Americans who received a cancellation notice and cited a second study that estimated 2.6 million people lost it.

“I had a 160-percent increase in my premiums. I was told they would go down,” CNN commentator May Katharine Ham famously told the news network. “I had a 300-percent increase in my deductible. People are getting coverage they cannot use because it’s so expensive.”

According to Manning, it is one thing for Biden to claim the Affordable Care Act really benefitted Americans with cancelled insurance policies because those were “junk” policies that were not complaint with the ACA.

“That is a legitimate position for the vice president to take,” Manning observes. “I would disagree, but at least he’s relying on facts there. If he says that no one lost insurance except for a personal choice, to choose to go to something else, that’s simply not true.”

