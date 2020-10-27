President Trump on Tuesday urged Americans who have already cast their ballot to change their vote for him after the term began trending on Google.

“Strongly Trending (Google) since immediately after the second debate is CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE? This refers changing it to me. The answer in most states is YES. Go do it,” the president said on Twitter. “Most important Election of your life!”

The Google searches for “change my vote” had the most interest in Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

People who searched “change my vote” also searched for “Hunter Biden” and Hunter Biden-related queries, according to Google.

This is an excerpt from the New York Post.

Clawing back votes: 7 states allow voters to resubmit ballots

While most states do not allow voters to change their early votes, there are some that do, with restrictions.

For example, in New York, if you have submitted an absentee ballot but change your mind, you can show up to your polling place during early voting or on Election Day and cast a vote, in which case the absentee ballot is set aside and not counted, according to the state Board of Elections.

This is an excerpt. Go to Fox News for more.