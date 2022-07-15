Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she still feels unsafe in the Capitol because there’s been no explanation as to why Capitol police opened the doors for rioters on January 6, 2021.

“We never got to the bottom” of what happened that day, AOC said in a video posted to Twitter by Latino Rebels journalist Pablo Manríquez.

“There were actual officers working with this, and we never got to the bottom of that and we never got any answers about that, and until this day we’re supposed to pretend that never happened,” she said.

.@aoc tells me she's never felt safe in the Capitol, citing reports of police and members of Congress working with insurrectionists on January 6th. Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/9rxABsUI3L — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) July 14, 2022

According to ABC News, one man who was there that day “had posted on Snapchat that ‘a capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in,'” according to the FBI affidavit. He also told investigators he did not see any signs that would have restricted his entry and that “a police officer was standing behind the door he entered, who did not try to stop his entry.”

AOC continued: “I have no idea what happened to the people on the inside who were very clearly sympathetic with what was going on and opening the doors wide open for that, and I’m supposed to sit here and pretend like none of that never happened, and then right afterwards, you have this idea that throwing money at that problem is going to make it go away, without any accountability.”

“This is where these things are breaking down. We’re not safe, and it’s not just about members of Congress not being safe. The food staff aren’t safe, the janitors aren’t safe, we need to get to the bottom of this,” she concluded.

