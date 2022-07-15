Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she still feels unsafe in the Capitol because there’s been no explanation as to why Capitol police opened the doors for rioters on January 6, 2021.
“We never got to the bottom” of what happened that day, AOC said in a video posted to Twitter by Latino Rebels journalist Pablo Manríquez.
“There were actual officers working with this, and we never got to the bottom of that and we never got any answers about that, and until this day we’re supposed to pretend that never happened,” she said.
.@aoc tells me she's never felt safe in the Capitol, citing reports of police and members of Congress working with insurrectionists on January 6th. Here's the video: pic.twitter.com/9rxABsUI3L
— Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) July 14, 2022
According to ABC News, one man who was there that day “had posted on Snapchat that ‘a capitol police officer opened the door from inside to let us in,'” according to the FBI affidavit. He also told investigators he did not see any signs that would have restricted his entry and that “a police officer was standing behind the door he entered, who did not try to stop his entry.”
AOC continued: “I have no idea what happened to the people on the inside who were very clearly sympathetic with what was going on and opening the doors wide open for that, and I’m supposed to sit here and pretend like none of that never happened, and then right afterwards, you have this idea that throwing money at that problem is going to make it go away, without any accountability.”
“This is where these things are breaking down. We’re not safe, and it’s not just about members of Congress not being safe. The food staff aren’t safe, the janitors aren’t safe, we need to get to the bottom of this,” she concluded.
some one please take out the trash!!!
Oddly enough, that was a major part of her job description and responsibilities just a few years ago…
AND YET in a latest poll, she’s one of EIGHT potential names for the dem nominee for 2024…
Do you know what this tells us? The Donald Trump insurrection hearing is a deflective action. If Capitol Police were sympathetic to the rioters that means it was an inside job, tacitly sanctioned by the authority in charge setting up the scenario that an insurrection was taking place when it was merely an opportunity to shift the focus and blame away from the true enablers of the rioters who were already in place before the President’s speach had concluded. No coincidence here!
No doubt AOC and the Squad had operatives among the insugents as falicitators.
One question. Why was Mrs. Ashli Babbitt, an UNARMED United States Air Force Veteran “MURDERED” by U.S. Capitol Police Officer, Lt. Byrd and there was no Grand Jury Inquiry ?
We are all aware that if the races were reversed the Police Officer would have immediately been taken out and hung.
BECAUSE THE GOVT Covered it up!
Ah, what does she know, anyway? This is merely hearsay, as she wasn’t actually there, just like that other young brunette whose plowability is the only thing she brings to the table.
This rebellious ditz and others like her do not understand why the Capitol Police opened the doors to the Capitol. It was the same reason the French soldiers of the Bastille opened the doors and joined the people on Bastille Day, who were sick and tired of being abused, lied to, told to eat cake, while their stomachs were as empty as the heads of the people who ran the country. Pretending things never happened is mental survival 101 for law breaking Democrats who only need to look in the mirror to figure out who is responsible for the social unrest.
She and her kind I called the GIngerbread Squad, The Gingerbread Man (also known as The Gingerbread Boy) is a folktale about a gingerbread man ‘s escape from various pursuers until his eventual demise between the jaws of a fox. In AOC’s case it will be FOX NEWS.
From video it’s very obvious that the Capitol Police allowed people into to building. Was the purpose to deliberately allow rioters into the building, was it incompetents or something else? I’m not sure. But isn’t this part of what the January 6th committee has spent over a year and millions investigating? Funny this hasn’t come up in the hearings. Also there was a guy named Ray Epps who is on video encouraging people to go into the Capitol. Why hasn’t the Jan 6th committee investigated him? Others have been arrested and left to rot in prison for far less than this guy did. But crickets from the committee.
As far as AOC goes, this latest “fear for my life” moment started when someone harassed her outside the Capital. I guess she thought the Police should’ve done something about that. The guy didn’t do anything illegal. So isn’t harassing her the same as the “peaceful protests” where Justices, cabinet members and Congress people are chased out of restaurants. If it’s good for the gander it’s good for the bug eyed goose.
IMO THAT was cause Pelosi and others, TOLD THEM TO DO SO..
From day one there were videos of the public being waved over to the Capitol Building, the police opening the doors, and people being encouraged to enter while police inside stood aside to provide more space for them. Those people were not rioting when they were invited inside. There were others breaking glass to enter. Those doing so were dressed and equipped as Democrat street fighters often have been.